ONTARIO — Ontario Community Library is starting off the new year with a list of interactive events for the community to partake in.
Winter Reading 2023
The Winter Reading program is set for Jan. 11 thru Feb. 15. This “family friendly” event is for all ages with sign-ups starting on Jan. 11. A children’s craft bag will be “available for pick-up weekly” as well as reading raffles “for all age groups.”
The announcement also states that “prizes will be on display at the library.”
Family Literacy Night
This in-person event is happening on Jan. 18 at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. This is an evening version of the library’s Storytime program which happens each Thursday at 11 a.m. in the children’s area of the Ontario Community Library. This event is being presented by Ontario Community Library and Ontario 8C School District.
Early learning literacy packets
For children ages 0 — 6, the library provides a free early learning literacy packet each month which contains a many items including: “a book, learning activities, work/coloring sheets, and parent information.” The themes of these packets changes each month and is complete with “resources for home activities that stretch the mind and add a bit of creativity to the day.”
New website
Visitors to the Ontario Community Library may have noticed the newly unveiled updated website with a new logo and navigation tools. The website features many of the same resources as the previous site, but is sporting “a new look and functionality.”
