Library now has kits for night-sky adventures

Night Sky Adventure Kits, such as the one pictured here, are new to the Ontario Community Library and are available for patrons who would like to use them to explore the nighttime skies.

ONTARIO — The library has recently been syncing up with Friends of the Owyhee and the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network to offer free courses on local nighttime skies and constellations one might see. Stargazers and those interested in giving it a try on their own are urged to stop by and check out the Night Sky Adventure Kit, new to the library as of last week, according to the July newsletter. The library worked with the nonprofit entities to put the kit together for patrons to check out.

The kits are designed to help novice and experienced stargazers, and come with instructions, a sky quality meter, a Night Sky Planisphere chart, red light flashlight, pen and sky quality log sheets, according to the newsletter.

The summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, continues through July 28 and registration is still open. There are raffles and prizes for all ages.

The library is still operating under shortened hours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours are Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and curb-side service is available. The library will be closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.

The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave. in Ontario.

