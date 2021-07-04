Library now has kits for night-sky adventures

ONTARIO — The library has recently been syncing up with Friends of the Owyhee and the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network to offer free courses on local nighttime skies and constellations one might see. Stargazers and those interested in giving it a try on their own are urged to stop by and check out the Night Sky Adventure Kit, new to the library as of last week, according to the July newsletter. The library worked with the nonprofit entities to put the kit together for patrons to check out.
The kits are designed to help novice and experienced stargazers, and come with instructions, a sky quality meter, a Night Sky Planisphere chart, red light flashlight, pen and sky quality log sheets, according to the newsletter.
The summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, continues through July 28 and registration is still open. There are raffles and prizes for all ages.
The library is still operating under shortened hours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours are Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and curb-side service is available. The library will be closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.
The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave. in Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.