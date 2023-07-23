Libraries ready to wrap up summer reading programs

ONTARIO — This year’s summer reading program ends Wednesday, which also is the final day to turn in all raffle tickets. These need to be at the Ontario Community Library by 4 p.m., with no tickets accepted after that time, according to an update from the library on Thursday.
The reason: Raffle winners will be drawn at 4:30 p.m.
There are 369 readers registered in three different age categories through the Ontario Community Library this year. Malheur County numbers are expected to increase when the library gets data from Giggles and Grace, as well as numbers from libraries in Vale and Nyssa.
For the final day of the program, there will be a grand finale party and in person crafts 3 to 4 p.m. at the library.
The Nyssa Library, 319 Main St., will have its end of summer reading party on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
In Vale, the library is participating in the state program that Ontario Library District oversees, according to Library Yvonne Tolman. However, it also has its own program on top of that and will extend that out until Aug. 12, about a week before school starts back up, she said.
In Oregon, summer reading programs are funded the State Library of Oregon’s Ready to Read Grants program, which aims to distribute $818,461 to 143 libraries by December to use in the Ready to Read projects for 2024.
Preliminary Grant Amounts for libraries in Malheur County include $1,000 each for Nyssa Public Library and Emma Humphrey Memorial Library in Vale, with Ontario Community Library District set to receive $24,849. Allocation amounts take into account the population, number of children and square miles.
According to the American Library Association, summer reading programs encourage participants to become lifelong readers, draw in reluctant readers through the various associated activities and help youth keep their skills up during the break between academic years. Moreover, according to the School Library Journal, youth participants “not only mitigate any summer learning loss, but they even show gains.”
Furthermore, data in Scholastic’s latest Kids & Family Reading Report shows that children ages 12-17 who read more report having better mental health, with infrequent readers being more nervous or anxious, sad or depressed, and lonely. With the pandemic just behind us “children are still playing catch-up.” And according to Scholastic Polls, 61% of children enjoy summer reading, preferring chapter books, picture books and graphic novels.
Ongoing endeavors
Library staff continues to aim toward increasing literacy in the community with other endeavors.
The Community Read Book Club, which just started, is open to any adult reader, regardless of library membership. Those interested can go pick up a copy of the book for the first discussion, “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.” The related discussion will be Oct. 3.
Family Literacy Night takes place the third Wednesday of each month, with the next event being Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
To encourage exploration, the library is continuing its Genre Project 2023, a monthly reading program in which teen and adult readers a can explore different literary genres with the library suggesting a book from the current genre. Those who read the book and let staff know can get earn a button for each month’s genre. To date, available buttons include humor, action adventure, children’s literature, science fiction, non-fiction, suspense, holidays (Christmas), horror and historical.
There is also story time at the library every Thursday at 11 a.m. It last about 15 to 40 minutes and they are held on the reading rug in the children’s area. Staff aim for a fun and interactive atmosphere where all are welcome and no signups are required.
Want to explore eBooks and audios rather than head to the library? The Ontario Community Library is connected to the Libby app. The app is downloadable for mobile device, available online at libbyapp.com, and audio titles can be listened to with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Titles can also be transferred to an eReader. well as which is free with no subscription costs, purchase requirements or late fees.
For more information about the Ontario Community Library and its offerings, visit it’s similarly named dot-org website, or phone (541) 889-6371.
The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.