Libraries ready to wrap up summer reading programs

2023 Summer Reading programs wrap up in Ontario and Nyssa this week, with Vale’s stretching out til mid-August.

ONTARIO — This year’s summer reading program ends Wednesday, which also is the final day to turn in all raffle tickets. These need to be at the Ontario Community Library by 4 p.m., with no tickets accepted after that time, according to an update from the library on Thursday.

The reason: Raffle winners will be drawn at 4:30 p.m.



