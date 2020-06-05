Libraries in Malheur County take their time with reopening

MALHEUR COUNTY — After several weeks of being closed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, all three public libraries are now open with limited services, beginning this week.
According to the Ontario Community Library website, current hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is subject to change as health and safety mandates change.
Due to social distancing, only a limited number of patrons are allowed in the library at any time. Those people are asked to limit their visits for 30 minutes, to allow as many people in the library as possible. Headphones are not allowed at this time, computer assistance will not be provided, and the restrooms and meeting room are closed. Bookmobile services are still on hold.
In Nyssa and Vale, the libraries are open by appointment only during regular library hours.
In Vale, hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
In Nyssa, hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays; and 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Nyssa Library JoElle Rau, said the library may be open to the general public in about a week or two.
