NEW PLYMOUTH
Melanie Cope, Director of the Armoral Tuttle Library in New Plymouth provided details about a grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries that will enable the library to become a WiFi hotspot. She went on to describe how the specialized hardware components will not only provide wireless internet access to library-goers, Cope said the signal will extend far enough out that residents will be able to login from their homes, depending on where they live.
“I think it’s gonna have a very positive influence on our community,” said Cope.
The grant, called Rural Libraries Connecting Idahoans via Wi-Fi Hotspots, is described on the Idaho Commission for Libraries website as “a project to provide reliable open wireless internet access in Idaho’s smallest, most rural communities utilizing public libraries’ existing broadband service.”
The commission was awarded grants totaling $2 million administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce, which makes use of CARES Act funding that was received by the state of Idaho.
Public libraries that apply for and receive a grant, “will receive new state-of-the-art Cisco Meraki network equipment capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points. This network equipment will be installed and configured by a contracted technology vendor. No technical knowledge or skills will be required of library staff,” according to the commission’s website.
Cole described the Cisco Meraki hardware as being capable of providing WiFi to areas outside of the library, however, she didn’t know exactly what the range of the signal’s reach is yet, but will have more information regarding network capabilities by late November, when the system is scheduled to be installed.
“This will enable our community to access public WiFi from their homes. I don’t know exactly how far from the library you can be,” explained Cole.
She also said that schools will be able to access the network securely, not just members of the community.
