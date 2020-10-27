ADRIAN
Fans of Adrian High School Football’s 2019 state championship team are invited to relive the excitement this Thursday at the Parma Motor-Vu drive-in theater.
Adrian Senior Claire Wagster is coordinating the event as part of her Senior Project. Adrian 2040 and the Adrian Sports Boosters are co-sponsoring and will be beneficiaries of the event .
“With remote school and no athletic contests, people in Adrian are anxious for the opportunity to get together and celebrate something. This will be a great opportunity to remind us that our football team is still the state champion, and to show support for the school and athletes,” Wagster said.
The event will be free, though to help offset the costs, attendees will be asked to make a donation of $5 per vehicle. Additionally, each family will be given a survey from Adrian 2040. If the survey is filled out and returned to the snack bar, the survey-taker will be rewarded with a bag of popcorn, compliments of The Ford Family Foundation. There will also be a donation jar at the snack bar for anyone interested in helping expand the Holiday Light Display in Two Rivers Park.
The game will begin at dusk, which is estimated to be about 6:42 p.m.
