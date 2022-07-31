Let the bidding begin on Aug. 3

Located near West Idaho Ave., this is one of the many original pieces of artwork that adorn some of Ontario’s utility boxes. This piece, as well as several more, will be auctioned on Aug. 3.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Art fanatics now have a chance to own a piece of local history when the eight pieces of original art that once wrapped several of the utility boxes around Ontario are heading to the auction block on Wednesday. The event is set to coincide with the summer concert series Live After 5 at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The art pieces are the product of the efforts of local artists and the organization Revitalize Ontario. This project was first unveiled in the city in October of 2020.



Tags

Load comments