Let the bidding begin on Aug. 3

ONTARIO — Art fanatics now have a chance to own a piece of local history when the eight pieces of original art that once wrapped several of the utility boxes around Ontario are heading to the auction block on Wednesday. The event is set to coincide with the summer concert series Live After 5 at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
The art pieces are the product of the efforts of local artists and the organization Revitalize Ontario. This project was first unveiled in the city in October of 2020.
Discussions regarding the project took place at the Ontario City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting back on Oct. 15, 2019, when then-chairwoman of Revitalize Ontario Charlotte Fugate announced details on the project. According to Fugate, each artist was awarded $300 for their respective works of art.
The organization formed a Traffic Box Art Committee, which served as a subcommittee to evaluate and judge each of the received entries prior to selecting the pieces that would go on to grace the city’s utility boxes.
The grant that brought this project to fruition was made possible by sponsorship from recreational marijuana dispensary, Hotbox Farms.
At the time of choosing the selections to be displayed, the subcommittee had to decide between 64 entires from 35 artists and narrow those selections down to the eight that were ultimately chosen.
The Emily Stanton Band are the musicians set to perform at the Wednesday Live After 5 event, when the art auction will be taking place. The concert begins at 5 p.m. in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden.
