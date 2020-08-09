ONTARIO — The Oregon Legislature will convene Monday for a special session to deal with a $1.2 billion deficit created mainly by the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session with both Houses is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Lawmakers hope to spare educational institutions of cuts, as well as such things as maintaining at least the current level staffing for the Oregon State Police. Depending how many topics lawmaker want to address, the session could go on beyond the scheduled single day.

