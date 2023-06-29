VALE — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors heard an update from Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, on the status of the Treasure Valley Reload Center project.
In her report, Peterson told the board that a request by Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, for funding in the amount of $5 million has been approved by the Oregon Legislature, through section 279 of Senate Bill 5506. The bill was approved by the Senate 20-5 and the House of Representatives 40-7 on June 25. It presently awaits a signature from Gov. Tina Kotek.
“It would be for the biennium that begins July 1,” she said.
According to Peterson, the funds from Senate Bill 5506 would not be made available until September. The board is working to close a budget gap of $10.6 million as of June 7. The original budget for the project was $26 million.
“My recommendation is that we take a bit of a pause to refresh some of the groundwork that has been done to date; I have had a series of conversations with people about various opportunities. The most likely one at this point is that special public works fund. Qualifying and completing that application for that will require some work on our part.”
Peterson said some of the work for obtaining such funding includes putting together updated operating projections for the facility. She said such need to be current for the past 12 months, but the present projections she had were prepared five years ago.
In a phone interview Thursday, Owens expressed his ongoing support for the project.
“I’m absolutely supportive of the reload project,” he said. “It had some hiccups, it had some overruns of costs, but I think the reload facility will be beneficial for ag, more than just onions in the future. I’m fully supportive of it.”
Owns lamented that he was not able to get more money allocated for the project.
“I know that [the $5 million] is not the request that the … economic development board asked us for, but it was all that we could come up with at the state Legislature at this time. I hope the county and the Malheur Economic Development Board are able to locate the other funding, to get the project up and running.”
As efforts to fill funding needs for the project continue, the board presently aims to have the reload center open in 2024. The board’s next meeting is on July 18.
