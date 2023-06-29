VALE — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors heard an update from Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, on the status of the Treasure Valley Reload Center project.

In her report, Peterson told the board that a request by Rep. Mark Owens, R-District 60, for funding in the amount of $5 million has been approved by the Oregon Legislature, through section 279 of Senate Bill 5506. The bill was approved by the Senate 20-5 and the House of Representatives 40-7 on June 25. It presently awaits a signature from Gov. Tina Kotek.



Tags

Load comments