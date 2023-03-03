Legislative session is ‘ramping up’

Oregon District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, smile while they adapt to a new videoconferencing camera system called an Owl, which tracks the speaker when more than one person is in its view. This screenshot was taken during the lawmakers’ second Community Conversation for the current legislative session held over Zoom on Wednesday.

 Screenshot via Zoom

ONTARIO — Things are “ramping up pretty fast” at the Capitol in Salem with the first deadline for bills to have a work session scheduled in their respective chamber just two weeks away. It doesn’t look like a bill to raise the local option tax for marijuana will get through this session and though the Greater Idaho bill hasn’t moved in more than a month, if it does eastern Oregon lawmakers say they still haven’t given up on Oregon.

“It’s my Oregon, I want to try to take balance back. I understand the sentiment, I understand that people are worked up and that is OK. We can use that in the Senate. We can use that on the House floor,” Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane said. “They want to use the movement to give more leverage and that’s a good thing.



Tags

Load comments