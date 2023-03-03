Legislative session is ‘ramping up’

ONTARIO — Things are “ramping up pretty fast” at the Capitol in Salem with the first deadline for bills to have a work session scheduled in their respective chamber just two weeks away. It doesn’t look like a bill to raise the local option tax for marijuana will get through this session and though the Greater Idaho bill hasn’t moved in more than a month, if it does eastern Oregon lawmakers say they still haven’t given up on Oregon.
“It’s my Oregon, I want to try to take balance back. I understand the sentiment, I understand that people are worked up and that is OK. We can use that in the Senate. We can use that on the House floor,” Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane said. “They want to use the movement to give more leverage and that’s a good thing.
This was some of the latest information about the session delivered to eastern Oregon citizens by their respective Senator and House Representative during a virtual conversation on Wednesday.
More than 100 participants attended the Community Conversation hosted on Zoom by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Owens.
Session update
The budget turned out better than expected, equating to a $3.9 billion kicker. While that is supposed to be constitutionally protected to go back to the taxpayers, Findley says the majority party instead has other plans on how to spend it.
“This state does not have a revenue problem,” Findley said. “We have lots and lots and lots of revenue, but we have an incredible spending problem.”
However, when it comes to the Democrats who are in the majority in both chambers, Owens says “there has been an undertone of participation on the House side” to have a more broad range of conversations and hearings.
“One thing we have been talking about is we need the ability to bring our issues forward and we have been able to bring some,” he said.
He noted that not only was March 17 the deadline for work sessions, but April 4 is the deadline for committees to consider measures in the chamber of origin or to move them out of committee to a non-policy or joint committee “where it can sit forever.”
He expects half of the bills to be pared down by then, saying “that’s a good thing,” as the session had more than 4,000 bills introduced, with both lawmakers sponsors or chief sponsors of dozens of them.
Findley noted that some of the “bills we are afraid” of are now coming out and others are “beginning to struggle mightily,” getting no public hearing or work session.
Findley's highlights
Findley is working on regard family farms and individual retirement accounts. One would raise the Natural Resource Credit — which has not been indexed for the cost of living inflation — in order to help keep family farms in families “and not bought out by big corporations.” The other would raise the IRA ceiling to $2.5 million if an estate is less than $10 million, saying it’s not meant for large wealthy families, but for working families that could easily exceed the million-dollar threshold.
A hearing was being held on renewable diesel on Thursday that Findley was going to vote against. He said the bill would convert fossil-based diesel to renewable diesel with “hard targets” of 2026 in the Portland Metro area, 2027 for the entire Willamette Valley and 2028 for the entire state of Oregon.
“That won’t work. There is not a supply in the west coast that would keep our equipment moving, a major supplier yesterday said that is not realistic,” Findley said.
He said he believes it is our future, but that it needs a slow, methodical process and one that does “not mess with the supply chain,” or have us switching back and forth between fuel types.
Additionally, he said Oregon Department of Transportation had come to the Joint Transportation Committee with concerns that so many electric cars are reducing tax revenues usually gained from fuels and they are “trying to look at different ways to remain solvent.”
Owens' highlights
Owen thanked the cattlemen that went to the Capitol this week, saying they had a good breakfast and talked about agriculture, as well as spending time lobbying their efforts.
He noted how a couple of bills would be detrimental to agriculture. One is Senate Bill 85 regarding the study of confined animal feeding operations. He talked about a recent joint hearing with state agencies, including Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Water Resources. They walked the committee through what a CAFO is.
“Some want to shut it down,” Owens said, adding this was due to the misconception that all of them are operated by multi-national corporations.
“That is not the truth,” he said pointing out that there are 171 CAFO famers in the state and 107 in Tillamook. “They are part of family farms.”
He also said it was pointed out that the state rules over CAFOs already are more restrictive than federal ones.
Should the bill pass, it carries a moratorium until a large study is done.
Another area of focus, Owens says, is working on how to support rural courthouse infrastructure needs across eastern Oregon.
A bill he floated regarding an exception for rabbit slaughters for producers with 1,000 or fewer animals passed the House 59-1. It now heads to the Senate, where Findley is expected to champion shepherd it through.
Owens noted that they “hit a roadblock again” on the bill to collect more local tax on the sales of marijuana goods by a vote of the people.
“Too many of our colleagues don’t want to go there,”he said.
Homeless, guns and other topics
There were more than 89 questions sent to the lawmakers ahead of or during the Zoom meeting, and they addressed as many as they could before the hour was up.
The first they took up was over Senate Bill 603, which had a public hearing last on Monday. The bill would establish a $25 million fund to provide a year’s worth of $1,000 monthly payments to individuals who are experiencing homeless, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened or earning at or below 60% of area median income.
Findley said some bills introduced in the Legislature don’t have a lot of common sense and this was one of those for him. Saying it was “a bit of a stretch,” with homeless everywhere from metro to rural communities.
“It could be better used for [related] programs, housing and other things,” Findley said. “I would like to say it has no legs and won’t make it, but it’s too early to say.”
He pointed to Gov. Tina Kotek’s housing package, saying it was needed but ambitious and that without “appropriate land-use decisions, we don’t have ground to put houses on or a workforce to build it.”
Owens clarified that a bill introduced by he and Findley about Measure 114 is not to undo the measure, but rather to allow counties to opt out. While the measure was passed it is still on hold while it winds its way through court. If it did go through and if House Bill 3445 was passed, it would allow counties to adopt an ordinance allowing law enforcement agencies not to act as the permit agent. It would also drop the requirement for a permit to transfer a firearm within the county to another county resident.
Drought creeped into the conversation with Owens noting that work is being done to look at short-term, and long-term strategies about how to deal with less water over the next 20 years.
A few people asked where the bill on Greater Idaho movement stood and where the lawmakers stood on it.
Owens noted that Idaho was also looking at a similar bill to start informal conversations between the two states.
“If it makes it through, I will vote for it,” Owens said. “I am not going to stop it that way. But I haven’t given up on Oregon.”
To this, Findley added “Nor have I.”
However, he said he continues to ask those who seek the move questions, such as what becomes of state-issued water right, debts of municipalities with infrastructure, state equipment for roads, and state employees who are members of the Public Employee Retirement System. He said they don’t answer but he asks them what they really want his focus to be on: a border moving, or common sense legislature, such as and exemption to the diesel fuels bill, CAT taxes, “and all the rest of the things we deal with” in eastern Oregon.
Findley noted low attendance at meetings and ballot measures that only required talking about the idea; however, noted if SJM2 comes to the floor, Findley said he will look hard and support what constituents ultimately want.
