Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Idaho bill not available yet
Oregon’s proposal, Senate Joint Memorial 2, had its first reading on Monday on the Senate Floor. It was one of three memorial bills, and part of more than 700 Senate bills altogether, being introduced in the 82nd Legislative Assembly. The long session officially begins Jan. 17.
SJM2 is being sponsored by Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls. Klamath and Lake counties, which are in the District 28 lawmaker’s respective boundary, are among those where voters have passed measures to regularly talk about shifting the border.
According to spokesperson Matt McCaw, Greater Idaho ultimately carved the southern Oregon area out of its proposal after losing a proposal to pass the measure there.
SJM2 cites how 11 eastern Oregon counties have approved ballot measures regarding making eastern Oregon a part of Idaho, with Wallowa County expected to vote on the matter in May.
It notes how an interstate compact could help smooth transitions and “could include provisions” for a vote of all the people in eastern Oregon, except the city of Bend, to approve or reject such an agreement.
Much of the language used in the bill is that which has been frequently touted by Greater Idaho organizers, and mirrored many of the arguments made by McCaw during the meeting in Vale on Monday.
The bill goes on to suggest that moving boundaries of the sparsely populated eastern Oregon would be better for the political climate for residents there. It claims eastern Oregonians “have begun to see Oregon government as a threat to the livelihoods, liberties and values of their communities.” It further states the Legislature “does not wish to retain by force communities that wish to separate themselves from Oregon.”
McCaw told county officials that in Idaho, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is also planning to float a similar proposal.
Requests are pending for comments with Ehardt, who said Tuesday that she was busy taking care of miscellaneous business with Idaho lawmakers this week.
An official at the Idaho House desk on Tuesday said that they had not received any hard copies of such a proposal at that time, and that all proposals do get posted at that desk. As of Wednesday morning, there was still nothing posted online.
Snapshot of the mandatory meeting
About 10 people attended this week’s meeting, which was held by the County Court pursuant to Initiative Measure No. 23-64. This has been the average attendance at the meetings, which are required three times a year, as passed by voters in May of 2021.
During the meeting, opponents and proponents split opinions over the concept of shifting the border and its myriad unknown details. McCaw told attendees and members of the court that all of those details would eventually shake out in an interstate compact. He further suggested that such a compact could be passed by lawmakers without them even considering input by a vote of the citizens. However, he said that is not what he and Greater Idaho organizers hope for. Rather, they want to see the matter eventually go back for another vote of the citizens after lawmakers work out the details, including how to split up state assets.
Even if both legislative assemblies were to sign off, shifting state borders would ultimately need Congressional approval.
“We thought it would be a good solution to the urban-rural divide and the west side-east side political tension that has been going on for decades,” McCaw said.
He then talked about the proposals being floated by lawmakers, saying, “We need the people who voted for this to contact their state representatives and senators and let them know we want them to look into this,” he said.
McCaw went on to say the goal of shifting the border is to “get people matched up to the government they want.”
Opponent Brent Grasty objected to several of McCaw’s arguments, including the latter.
“There are better ways to work out the differences between urban and rural communities not being represented as equally than to take the time we’re taking on you guys not making headway to respond to our questions,” he said.
Grasty went on to say that in several past meetings there has been lists of “what-abouts” that Greater Idaho organizers keep leaving unanswered. This includes a long list seeking answers to such details as state assets including prisons and universities, community colleges, PILT funding, preservation of agricultural land, roads, personal and property taxes, and recreational and medical marijuana. Grasty said Greater Idaho organizers continue “drifting away” from the ballot measure which consisted of discussing it.
“Well fine, we’re discussing it,” he said.
Grasty said the process of an interstate compact was not a simple one and for McCaw to keep saying it is was “really disingenuous.”
Another issue brought up by Grasty was that Oregon was better at preserving a major way of life in eastern Oregon: farming. Although the state’s land use planning can be limiting for rural communities, he said it is well-developed and in place to preserve farmland. Grasty reminded one of the proponents that the two had driven from Malheur County to Boise all their lives.
“We watch the backroads and freeways go from farmland to subdivision — some not so little — and water use from agriculture to residential,” he said. “That is not happening in Malheur County. The thing that keeps us together, by and large, is agriculture and Idaho doesn’t protect agricultural interests like we do in this state.”
He brought up the example of the 5000 Kv Boardman to Hemingway transmission line, which initially was proposed by Idaho Power to run along one side of Malheur Butte.
“We stepped up — and one thing that stopped that from happening is Oregon’s priorities for maintaining ag land,” Grasty said.
He said the opposite would happen if the farmland here became part of Idaho, where people would be encouraged to sell off and subdivide in order to meet the growing footprint of the Boise metro area.
McCaw repeatedly stressed how that and many other factors would be on the negotiation table. He further said the discussion meetings happening at the county level would help guide lawmakers’ decisions.
As in past meetings, Greater Idaho officials pleaded with County Court members to organize a committee. However, court members rebuked the request, once again saying such a task was not up to them, but to Greater Idaho organizers. Comments all around were that such a committee should be balanced with opponents getting to serve on it, too.
Bob Wheatley, who helped circulate the petition for the ballot measure, said he would try to get a committee organized. He said he would leave his phone number with court officials in case anyone contacted them expressing interest to get on the committee.
Administrator Kim Ross confirmed Tuesday that he did not leave his phone number with her before leaving the meeting; however found it on an old voicemail. She said that number is (208) 949-0559.
For more information about Greater Idaho, visit www.greateridaho.org.
