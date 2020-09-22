Legionnaire is aiming to quench thirst of wildfire victims

ONTARIO
Lt. Dan Burks, district 10 commander for the American Legion, is wanting to help out Oregonians who have been impacted by wildfires in the Santiam area. As such, he’s contacted post commanders in Burns, John Day and Prairie City to help him with raising the needed goods — specifically water.
“Right now, I’m just taking water,” Burks said.
He said that he is in communication with Legionnaires on the ground over there and in the epicenter, and they’ve told him that local stores are doing well with keeping their doors open for people to get “clothing and food and stuff like that.”
“But even if you have money right now, you can’t get water,” Burks said, adding that in some areas water has been shut off altogether, really limiting access to drinking water.
So he is rallying the legion troops to get as much water or money to purchase it, to be taken to Lebanon on Oct. 2 for disaster relief needed in that area.
There is an executive meeting for the American Legion in Lebanon on October 3, Burks said, so the plan is to offload it into a storage unit to be divvied out. That work will be done by Legion member Bob Huff, who is the chairman for the disaster relief program, according to Burks. Huff is working closely with the American Red Cross to ensure they can help with donations that will not be turned away.
Burks explained that the Red Cross has new stipulations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes not taking anything that isn’t brand new — including clothing. Burks said there was a lady in eastern Oregon who had a large amount of used clothing she was unable to donate.
Any monetary donations will be handed over to Huff so he can either purchase more water or coordinate what needs to be purchased with the Red Cross.
“One way or the other, whatever we get, it’s all going over there,” Burks said.
When it comes to natural disasters, such as wildfires and hurricanes, the American Legion has been pitching in money to be used for assistance since 1969 through a variety of programs it offers.
Some local groups however “take it upon themselves to to gather and load up the needed supplies,” according to John Raughter, deputy director for media relations for the national organization.
“Posts have a lot more flexibility than the national program, so when a wildfire or hurricane hits, they find out [what is needed] on their own,” he explained.
Pointing out how each disaster is unique and how Burks had found out the need for water was the greatest in those affected areas, Raughter said the posts, its auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion “step up in many different ways.”
Whereas, the National Emergency Fund is more of a financial office in Indianapolis, where Raughter is based, and which handles monetary transactions.
And because the overhead for those offices and administrative positions are paid through membership dues, 100% of donations to that fund go to assistance, not salaries and marketing, he says.
“Very few charities can say that,” Raughter noted.
In 1969, the American Legion created the National Emergency Fund after Hurricane Camille, a tropical cyclone, that ravaged the Mississippi Gulf Coast that year. The fund went away briefly but “was resurrected in 1999, after Hurricane Hugo,” Raughter said.
Since it was born, the fund has paid for nearly $9 million in assistance related to natural disasters to Legionnaires and Sons of the American Legion, he said.
Auxiliary members have their own disaster assistance program, Raughter explained, but hey have stepped in to help those members, too, when needed.
Another fund offered by the Legion that has helped out in natural disasters is its temporary financial assistance program. This fund is specifically for Legion members with minor children at home and who may be homeless because of wildfires, and need help with paying for such costs as rent or hotel room. Raughter urges anyone in that position to apply for financial assistance. Those are grants that do not have to be paid back.
He explained when that fund really came in to help in 2019, when the long government shutdown left the U.S. Coast Guard unpaid for a month.
“Because they weren’t part of the Department of Defense, they were the only branch unpaid during the government shutdown,” Raughter said.
For Coast Guard members who had children, the American Legion gave over $1 million in temporary financial assistance that they didn’t have to worry about paying back, he said.
“When the government shut down, we really stepped up,” Raughter said.
Other ways the organization has helped fill that gap, he said, is with the Operation Comfort Warriors, which helps out wounded, injured or ill veterans who were wounded in military duties or are aging veterans dealing with such things as Agent Orange exposure.”
“We provide that which the government doesn’t normally [provide for them],” Raughter explained.
This includes getting those veterans to live entertainment, such as sporting events, he said.
