PAYETTE — American Legion Post No. 33 in Payette has announced that its monthly pancake breakfasts will resume, beginning this Saturday, the Fourth of July.
Post Commander Gary Duff, after consulting with health officials, confirmed in a phone conversation with the Argus that the Legion is able to resume the breakfast, thanks in part to their status as a nonprofit organization.
The breakfast will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at 301 S. Iowa Ave.
