Legal fees stack up — board to investigate bullying, harassment claims by member

ONTARIO — “If this is what it’s going to take to get through this.”
Ontario School District Board of Directors member Blanca Rodriguez shrugged to her fellow board members as they moved into open session during Tuesday’s meeting. The School Board voted unanimously to move forward with an investigation into three items that its lawyer highlighted from a tort claim filed by board member Eric Evans back in January.
The board was down to three voting members in Tuesday’s meeting (Evans and Board Chairman Mike Blackaby were both present, but recused themselves).
It is unknown how much the investigation will cost in legal fees, but it is highly likely that it will bust the district’s already tapped Legal Fund.
In his complaint, that was filed on Jan. 13, Evans alleges that he has “been subject to libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request,’” which was an unsigned document which sought the resignation of Ontario School Board of Directors members Evans and Derrick Draper.
Evans listed 36 allegations that were made against him in the document, claiming that they were “all designed to harass, disparage, and bully me into resigning and in retaliation for asking questions of the administrators.”
The board did not announce what items from the tort claim that it would be investigating, but some of the items Evans lists in his complaints include:
• There have been published statements on social media, by a school district employee and an account under a pseudonym that Evans believes to be a school administrator, that are “vicious and unfounded.”
• His employer was allegedly approached “on behalf of unnamed 8C administrators concerning my fitness to serve and in an effort to negatively impact my employment.”
• Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu has allegedly used Evans’ child (who goes to school in Ontario School District) as a means of leverage during arguments.
• The district allegedly has a history of “vicious and unfounded attacks against teachers, other districts, volunteers, coaches and members of the community who school leadership perceived to be a threat.”
• Evans alleges that there has been behavior against him that could constitute sexual harassment.
• The board chair is not communicating to the board, including not giving advance notice of meetings and scheduling, and untimely posting of agendas and minutes.
Notably, the unsigned document was looked over by Nancy Hungerford of Hungerford Law Firm (who the Board of Directors hired themselves) in September of 2019. Hungerford found that Evans and Draper were not guilty of breaking any laws and argued that many of the accusations from the document were not entirely true.
Evans first acknowledged that the claim was filed during the board’s Jan. 27 meeting, saying that Blackaby had not yet responded to the claim. Evans said that Ontario School Board policy dictates that a response should be issued within five days on filing the claim.
“That deadline has come and gone,” Evans said during the Jan. 27 board meeting. “If a duly elected member of this Board cannot get a complaint addressed, then I sympathize with all members of this community that have not been able to get their voices heard.”
During a later meeting, Blackaby said that the delay in his response to the claim was due to him seeking legal counsel on the matter.
Expenses
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ontario School District has spent $24,596.54 in legal fees (with $5,548 of that as a pending invoice).
According to data from Ontario School District Director of Finance Mary Jo Evers, the school district’s legal fees as pertains to the “8C School District Administration Request” document and its ensuing legal claims could potentially consume the entire legal budget for the district. Evers said Ontario School District’s annual budget for legal fees is $25,000, and she is expecting that money will have to be moved around in order to subsidize the Legal Fund.
The breakdown of this school year’s legal spending on matters pertaining to Board issues follows:
• $8,904.54: Investigation into the “8C School District Administration Request” document from the fall, looking into improper conduct by Evans and Draper.
• $1,780: To Yturri Rose LLP, as Brian Difonzo has been present at all school board meetings since February.
• $10,102: Investigation by the Board into the tort claim filed by Evans, advising the board that it should start a proper investigation into certain points made in the claim. This includes the $5,548 pending invoice through March 31 and Evers said she is expecting additional fees for April.
• Unknown: With the Board deciding that it wants to investigate claims made by Evans, there will be additional legal fees added to this total.
Evers said that this will be the first time in the last three school years that the budget for legal fees reaches the spending cap. In the past two years, the annual legal budget hasn’t gone past $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.