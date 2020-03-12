PAYETTE COUNTY — With the safety of air traffic and the surrounding community in mind, officials are working to restore the red light beacon atop the Payette County Symes Radio Tower. The light was reported as having gone out by a resident on Mar. 11, which has resulted in county officials utilizing the tower’s daytime strobe lights to keep the tower illuminated at night.
According to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, the outage was reported by a county resident.
“The Payette County Symes Radio Tower, located on US Hwy 95 and south of I-84, had the top red tower light go out,” said Creech via email Mar. 11. “Due to safety for airplanes we have turned on the daytime white strobe to shine both during the day and also at night. We will be working with our contractor to gather bids and schedule the work to be completed.”
The red light acts as a beacon for aircraft pilots, mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to help pilots see where the tops of structures are at night to avoid collision.
Creech noted that the tower has had some history of reliability issues.
“The lighting system on this tower has experienced issues over the last several years. The lights have required replacement more often than what should be expected,” Creech added. “We have had numerous items on the tower checked to attempt to identify the reason or source behind the lighting failures, however we have not been able to identify a source that would explain why the lights continue to fail.”
In response to these issues, Creech said plans to upgrade the beacon to LED light are in the works.
“This will require less maintenance and increase longevity,” he said.
Creech notes that the process could potentially be a lengthy one, given the funding and vendor sourcing required.
“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office knows that this will impact the neighbors who live near the Symes Tower. We apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause our neighbors. We will work to get this resolved as quickly as possible. The last time the top tower light went out at our Symes Tower was in 2017,” said Creech.
