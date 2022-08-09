Learn to play Bridge with free 8-week course

A Mitchell guide card in the center of the table has boards on top of it during the game that hold pre-dealt hands during an Ontario Duplicate Bridge club competition in 2015. Those who want to learn to play the game of bridge may be interested in a free eight-week course that runs Wednesday afternoons at Four Rivers Cultural Center starting this week.
ONTARIO — Every week, the Argus Observer runs results from a local bridge club that is an American Contract Bridge League. The ACBL is a governing body that sanctions more than 3.5 million tables of bridge games each year in North America.
The Ontario Duplicate Bridge club, which has games every Monday and Wednesday at the Ontario Elks Lodge, always welcomes new members, there are some people who may want to sharpen their skills before joining one of those games. The opportunity starts this week at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with a free 8-week course for beginning bridge players. The classes will be taught bey Wanda Scheer from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday from Aug. 10 to Sept. 28.
The class is perfect for those who have always wanted to play but don't know how. The game "will help sharpen your mind," according to information from the Cultural Center. And, as it takes more than one person to play, it's likely those who endeavor to learn will meet new people along the way.
"At the Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum, we believe in the power of lifelong learning and its ability to provide us with new skills, new connections, and ways to positively explore the world," reads information about the course.
Scheer has nearly 50 years of "passion for both the game and the friendships it has helped her build and she’s excited to pass that on to our community," it reads.
The class will need a minimum of eight people and no more than 20.
Those who sign up should aim to attend all sessions as in order to make the game possible, every player will need to be there.
For more information, phone the Cultural Center at (541) 889-8191.
