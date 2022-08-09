Learn to play Bridge with free 8-week course

A Mitchell guide card in the center of the table has boards on top of it during the game that hold pre-dealt hands during an Ontario Duplicate Bridge club competition in 2015. Those who want to learn to play the game of bridge may be interested in a free eight-week course that runs Wednesday afternoons at Four Rivers Cultural Center starting this week.  

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Every week, the Argus Observer runs results from a local bridge club that is an American Contract Bridge League. The ACBL is a governing body that sanctions more than 3.5 million tables of bridge games each year in North America.

The Ontario Duplicate Bridge club, which has games every Monday and Wednesday at the Ontario Elks Lodge, always welcomes new members, there are some people who may want to sharpen their skills before joining one of those games. The opportunity starts this week at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with a free 8-week course for beginning bridge players. The classes will be taught bey Wanda Scheer from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday from Aug. 10 to Sept. 28.



