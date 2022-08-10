Leapin’ lizards, docile dragons, and tame tegus

Eleni Messina holds a red tail boa for a crowd of children at Four Rivers Cultural Center while her dad, Tyler Messina, the founder of Idaho Reptile Zoo, explains more about the animal.

 Griffin Hewitt, photo

ONTARIO – How can a reptile, like a snake without extremities of any kind, climb up a tree?

Tyler Messina from Idaho Reptile Zoo, located in Boise, explained this and many other fun facts about reptiles on Aug. 6 at Four Rivers Cultural Center for an afternoon presentation.



Red tail boas typically only reach lengths of ten feet when fully grown.

