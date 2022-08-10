Leapin’ lizards, docile dragons, and tame tegus

ONTARIO – How can a reptile, like a snake without extremities of any kind, climb up a tree?
Tyler Messina from Idaho Reptile Zoo, located in Boise, explained this and many other fun facts about reptiles on Aug. 6 at Four Rivers Cultural Center for an afternoon presentation.
The answer to the tree question is this: climbing happens as the result of snakes using scales on their underbellies to grip the tree bark and ascend.
Joined by his daughter Eleni, who serves as his assistant at these interactive presentations, Messina showed off a plethora of domesticated reptiles including a corn snake, a red tail boa, a bearded dragon, a tegu and a baby alligator, just to name some of the reptilian attractions.
“They’re all rescues,” Messina explained to the crowd who gathered in chairs near the mist showering down from the center’s outdoor misting apparatuses.
He said how some people get a reptile as a pet and then, for various reasons, decide not to keep it. The Idaho Reptile Zoo is where many of these animals go.
An audience member asked Messina about bearded dragons and if it was best to get them when they’re very young like from the pet store. He replied saying that the reptile zoo has plenty of bearded dragons up for adoption that need homes and invited that audience member to come and check them out.
Idaho Reptile Zoo is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing “education through interaction.”
The facility that houses these scaly critters is a “10,000 square foot reptile rescue and education center” and is open to the public Monday through Friday, housing “more than 300 animals at any given time.”
Messina educated the crowd on why corn snakes are named the way they are and it’s not because they eat corn. He said they were so named because they prey upon the rodents that inhabit corn fields.
Messina also told the crowd that some reptiles have bright colors to warn or frighten off potential predators, while other reptiles try to blend in using camouflage techniques “so other animals don’t see you.”
Messina said that the reptiles at their facility are up for adoption and serious enthusiasts who understand the unique needs of these types of pets should take note and follow the link provided on the organization’s website specifically for adoptions.
