Leap into learning at the fair

ONTARIO — In addition to learning about the myriad endeavors tied to the fair — from animal projects to static exhibits all the preparation that goes into those and what the judges look for — there are a host of other things to learn about at this year’s Malheur County Fair.
Dairy princess
Not everyone who is at the fair is from the region; some have traveled from across the state to join in on the festivities. This includes the 2023-24 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Clancy Krahn, of Albany. She was passing out smoothies on Wednesday and she was at the milk chugging contest on Thursday, with these events being aimed at promoting dairy health and education on the importance of dairy in the diet.
Krahn was elected in March to represent the state of Oregon and has attended about 50 events since then, but this marked her first county fair. She is a sixth-generation dairy farmer who grew up raising Jersey cows on her family’s farm, having also competed in FFA while growing up.
Krahn not only following in her family’s footsteps in dairy farming, she follows in the footsteps of her mother and sister as an ambassador. Her sister was the state Dairy Princess Ambassador in 2021 and her mother served in the role in 1996.
“It’s in our blood — a legacy of ours,” Krahn said.
The family’s farm name, Royal Riverside, stems from the name of the road they live on and the fact that “our girls are our princesses,” Krahn said of their cows.
The farm is a homestead creamery which bottles and sells pasteurized and non-homogenized whole milk and flavored whole milk direct to consumers on the western side of the state, coming as far east as Union and Culver.
Ag overtime
There is no better place to spread awareness of agriculture than at the county fair. Daron Prara, with the Oregon Department of Revenue, is among those people at booths in the Commercial Building this week. He said the state agency was visiting 30 of 36 county fairs this summer to provide information and create awareness of the Employer Tax Credit for the Agriculture Worker Overtime Pay.
It’s been a busy schedule for a team of people working on that project, he said, noting that next week there are nine fairs throughout Oregon.
The credit relates to House Bill 4002, passed in 2022 by the Oregon Legislature. As passed, the law creates a workweek which triggers overtime pay for farm workers and staggers down to 40 hours over a five-year time span. In 2023-24 it will be 55 hours, in 25-26 it will be 48 and by 2027 it will be 40 hours.
A refundable tax credit was part of the bill; however, there is a caveat: the credit must be applied for in the month of January, or it cannot be claimed. Applying for the credit gives the taxpayer an automatic six-month extension, according to information on the Department of Revenue’s website. Furthermore, the state only has $55 million per year to work with for tax credits. If the total amount of applications exceed that allocation, the department will have to reduce the amount of credits among all approved applicants, according to the website.
Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the tax breaks are higher in the first two years and taper down through 2028.
Chukars and Mountaineers
Those wanting to find out more about higher education opportunities in the local market can also look to the fair this week, where Treasure Valley Community College and Eastern Oregon University have booths next to each other, with various volunteers helping each day.
On Wednesday, Brenda Vega Vega, a recruiter for TVCC was visiting with passersby. She helps recruit all the students at the community college, and also helps students and parents find answers to questions on such things as admission. The booth already had success, she said, in that on Tuesday they had a couple of potential students who they will help sign up.
“Luckily it’s affordable,” she said. “A degree at TVCC can help a student transfer to a four-year school or go straight into the workforce.”
When asked what program seemed to be attracting the most new students, Vega Vega said it was the school’s career technical education offerings, but noted it’s a good spot to take general education for a transfer program.
Priscilla Valero was set up at the EOU booth, and commented that the LaGrande-based university “does a lot of transferability with TVCC.” This is in a variety of fields, but predominantly business, elementary education, health and human performance and psychology.
Valero works at EOU’s satellite office in Ontario, which is a center for local students from Malheur County and Idaho. Students can meet with her there and get one-on-one advice or get questions answered. Students can’t take classes there, but can take online education through EOU from here.
Valero said there are quite a few local students doing the online classes, averaging about 30-plus students per year. Those she works with are typically non-traditional students that are working but need a degree.
“EOU is a great opportunity for someone who has been working for years but needs that bachelor degree,” she said, commenting that there are “great success stories.”
The Malheur County Fair continues through Saturday with the fairgrounds open from 8 a.m. to midnight each day. The later opening is because the two-night ICA Rodeo begins tonight. The pre-rodeo events — including Mutton Bustin’ — at 7 p.m., with the ICA Rodeo at 8 p.m.
The fairgrounds are at 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario. Entry cost is $5 per person.
For more information, visit www.malheurcountyfair.com or phone (541) 889-3431.
