NYSSA — An inspection of the Owyhee Dam that was performed immediately following the earthquake in central Idaho in mid-May did not lead to finding any problems.

However, since then, other issues around the irrigation project have been discovered that were atributed to the event.

Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Jay Chamberlin said that as water was released to irrigators since the beginning of April, district workers found leaks in some other concrete structures, and had to repair cracks that may have been caused by the quake.

