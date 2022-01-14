ONTARIO — In a special virtual meeting on Jan 11, the League of Oregon Cities Board of Directors formally appointed Patty Mulvihill as the LOC’s Interim Executive Director according to a news release.
Mulvihill, who joined the LOC as assistant general counsel in 2016, has served as general counsel for the past five years. Before joining the LOC, she served as the city attorney for the city of Bloomington, Indiana for 10 years.
Mulvihill will serve as the LOC’s interim executive director until the position is filled permanently. The LOC Board accepted the resignation of previous executive director Mike Cully on December 20, 2021.
“During this interim period, Patty Mulvihill’s day-to-day leadership will provide the steady, thoughtful direction the LOC needs at this critical time,” said LOC President Taneea Browning.
The board voted to approve a long-term process for hiring the organization’s next permanent executive director. This process first requires the board to complete the development of a five-year strategic plan, then engage in an open, national recruiting effort to find the LOC’s next chief executive. The recruiting process will be conducted by the Coraggio Group that is based out of a Portland-based consulting firm and the start of recruitment for the new executive director would begin this fall.
The board also appointed Jayme Hafner to interim general counsel.
The next meeting of the LOC is on Jan. 20, at the Vale Senior Citizen Center 100 South Longfellow St., in Vale.
