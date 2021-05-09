The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education on Thursday extended President Dana Young’s current contract through June of 2026, while increasing Young’s compensation package by $30,000.
After discussion in executive session, the board went into open session and voted 4-to-2 in support of the compensation increase.
Board Chairwoman Cheryl Cruson, vice chairman Stephen Crow board members Darlene McConnell and Betty Carter, voted for the increase. Board members Mark Wettstein and Rodger Findley voted no. Board member John Hall was absent.
Young’s current salary is $152,763, which is the lowest base salary among community college presidents in Oregon, said Abby Lee, college spokeswoman, in an email. The college president receives additional compensation, including $8,400 in an annuity, $4,800 in an annual car allowance, $1,200 in phone allowance, and $9,166 in PERS contributions, Lee said. Young also receives 25 days of vacation, and $2,500 to use to support community events and activities on behalf of the college.
Young’s total compensation will total $189,829. How that will be spread out will be determined in negotiations with Cruson.
The action was taken during a special meeting which included a board evaluation, followed by the president’s evaluation. All the board members were appreciative and congratulatory of Young’s leadership, saying her evaluation was the best ever.
The board also cited her decision to keep the college open this past year for in-person instruction, making TVCC the only community college in Oregon to remain open for in-person instruction all year, despite the pandemic.
Crow said the increase will bring her salary in alignment with compensation of presidents at like-size Oregon communities colleges, as well as put TVCC in a better position to recruit a new president in the future.
“This is a vote of confidence in her leadership and that of the entire leadership team and all of the faculty and staff at the college,” Cruson said. She then went on to thank the president and to say “we want more of the same.”
