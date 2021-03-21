Project costs, regulations are top concerns with water

Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District, talks about the history of the Owyhee Project and the challenges in making repairs and upgrades on the aging system, during a presentation in 2019. Chamberlin is gearing up for retirement and as such, the district is seeking a new manager.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

NYSSA

The Owyhee Irrigation District Board of Directors is in the process of hiring a new manager to replace Jay Chamberlin, who has been manager of the district for about 20 years and is now retiring. Chamberlin had worked for the district before working several years for irrigation districts in Montana, and the returned after being hired upon the retirement of John Ross.

It was announced at the district board meeting that one application had been received but, according to a job announcement, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The whole board will review the applications and interview the candidates it selects.

No timetable was given for Chamberlin’s retirement.

