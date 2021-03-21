NYSSA
The Owyhee Irrigation District Board of Directors is in the process of hiring a new manager to replace Jay Chamberlin, who has been manager of the district for about 20 years and is now retiring. Chamberlin had worked for the district before working several years for irrigation districts in Montana, and the returned after being hired upon the retirement of John Ross.
It was announced at the district board meeting that one application had been received but, according to a job announcement, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
The whole board will review the applications and interview the candidates it selects.
No timetable was given for Chamberlin’s retirement.
