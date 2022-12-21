Darin Bell, business instructor and president of the Treasure Valley Education Association, carried a sign reading the words "It's Time" to the podium for a faculty presentation to the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education on Tuesday. The message was one regarding paying faculty prevailing wages, for which negotiations are currently underway.
Some of the 17 TVCC faculty members and Treasure Valley Education Association members who attended a college board meeting on Tuesday night gather up for a photo afterward. Data shows that average faculty wages at TVCC are slightly higher than 2-4 year colleges in the U.S., but much lower than most community colleges in Oregon.
Darin Bell, business instructor and president of the Treasure Valley Education Association, carried a sign reading the words "It's Time" to the podium for a faculty presentation to the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education on Tuesday. The message was one regarding paying faculty prevailing wages, for which negotiations are currently underway.
Some of the 17 TVCC faculty members and Treasure Valley Education Association members who attended a college board meeting on Tuesday night gather up for a photo afterward. Data shows that average faculty wages at TVCC are slightly higher than 2-4 year colleges in the U.S., but much lower than most community colleges in Oregon.
ONTARIO — “It’s Time,” was the message carried to the college board during its meeting on Tuesday night. Time to “invest in the future of the faculty on the campus and pay prevailing wages in the industry.”
Darin Bell, business instructor and president of the Treasure Valley Education Association, carried the sign and spoke those words from the podium for a faculty presentation.
Bell, who was joined by 17 colleagues in the audience, was addressing the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education during its regular meeting on Tuesday night, speaking as the leader of the labor organization for faculty at the college.
Bell described to the board ‘AMP,’ an acronym he said he had learned over the years, which stands for Autonomy, Mastery and Purpose. He said faculty members do have a lot of autonomy in their jobs, being able to shift focus as needed. As to mastery, Bell said faculty are constantly trying to get better. Purpose is driven all around students and being able to help them achieve what they want, whether it’s finishing a single course or graduating and going into the workforce or on to a university.
And while those are important, Bell said, it is equally important to invest in the future of the faculty on campus.
He said the answer was to pay prevailing wages, noting this is important for faculty members. Bell further noted that is public information what faculty members make at any community college.
Data extrapolated by Univstats, which includes information from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and U.S. Department of Education shows how TVCC faculty make less than others in the state.
As of Dec. 19, TVCC’s average salary of $58,842 is slightly higher than that of 2-4 year colleges in the U.S. ($56,776), but much lower than the average in Oregon ($67,331). Looking at some other comparable stats for 2-4 year colleges in Oregon, Blue Mountain Community College has an average faculty salary of $75,781; Rogue Community College is at $72,993; and Tillamook Bay Community College is at $64,498.
With collective bargaining is underway, Bell said he felt like they were “getting close to the end,” but noted there were still some things that needed to be tied up.
“I ask that we stay at the table and take pay off the table, and so to do that, invest in the future,” he said, noting that he planned to stay at the college through retirement.
Members of the faculty and TVEA, who attended the meeting with Bell, paused briefly afterward in the hallway outside the boardroom for a photo.
Among them was Nate Rawlinson, bargaining chairman. He said that association members are very hopeful wage negotiations will be able to wrap up soon. The next meeting for the association is the first week of January.
After Bell’s speech to the board, Vice Chairman Mark Wettstein said he appreciated how nice Bell is.
“My mom taught me that you can get more with honey than you can with vinegar,” Bell said. “But I don’t know, sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease. And I’m squeaking.”
Praise also was expressed to the faculty by President Dana Young, as well as other board members.
Young said she appreciated instructors for stepping up to fill different needs at different times. Director Cheryl Cruson said she appreciated the culture that has developed, where it is more friendly and workable, “with everyone pulling together.”
Bell concluded by pleading to the board, “Let’s work together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.