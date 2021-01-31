VALE
Jerry Erstrom, of Vale, was known as the weed man both locally and at the state level. Erstrom recently died, a victim of COVID-19, but will be remembered for his battle to control weeds — particularly in the rangeland, when he worked for the Bureau of Land Management and after he retired.
Gary Page, Malheur County weed inspector, said Erstrom along with former county commissioner John Bishop were instrumental in the re-organization of the Malheur County Weed Advisory Board in 1997. The pair lobbied the County Court to reestablish the advisory board which had lapsed for several decades, and Erstrom pushed for the creation of a county department.
Having helped restart the weed advisory board, Erstrom was a member for 23 years, most of them as chairman, Page said in his e-mail. Erstrom also served 22 years on the Oregon State Weed Board in its noxious weed program.
“It is not an exaggeration to say that we would not have a weed control program, at least the robust rangeland program here locally, without the huge amount of time and effort that Jerry contributed to that cause,” Page’s comments read. “Jerry was monumentally influential across a vast area of the Pacific Northwest, and he was widely respected for his knowledge and expertise in all maters related to rangeland management and rangeland restoration.”
But weeds were not his only passion.
Erstrom was a founding member of the Malheur Watershed Council when it was started in 1996, and four years later was a founding member of the lower Willow Creek Working Group, a smaller subset of the council focused on improving water quality in Willow Creek and improving water management and irrigation practices.
“Under Jerry’s leadership, the council and the Vale Oregon Irrigation District secured more than $9 million in grants. More than 95 individual projects were completed, and more than 100 miles of pipe installed,” Ken Dielbel, wrote in an email. “We estimate these efforts have reduced sediment entering Willow Creek by 30 percent.”
“Jerry always said he wanted to be done piping canals in Willow Creek before he was ‘done’.” Diebel said. “I am proud to say that as of Dec. 14, we completed piping in Willow Creek. We met his goal, but I thought we had years for him to enjoy this success.”
For his work on Willow Creek, Erstrom want the Innovative Farmer WATSAVE Award 2011 from the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Progress Award for 2010 and Oregon Watershed Enhancement board’s Spirit of Oregon Award for 2008.
“He was a leader, mentor, guide, and friend. And a pretty dang good comedian,” Diebel said.
Also adding her voice to the in memory of Erstrom was Berta Youtie, who wrote for the local chapter of the Society of Ecological Restoration, with contributions by Clint Shock.
When Jerry went back to farming, in 2003, upon leaving the BLM, besides growing regular crops, he also took up growing native plants for seed, Youtie wrote. He grew a variety of those seeds crops such as flax, scarlet glove mallow, penstemon, yarrow and other species.
“You could drive by on Oregon Highway 26 in the Willow Creek area and see fields of blue or red,” she wrote. “Recently he even planted a field of Wyoming big sagebrush.”
“He was so passionate about probing a diversity of native seeds to assist in restoring the sagebrush steppe,” she said.
Erstrom was also not afraid of controversy, Youtie noted, as he took up the fight to control genetically modified creeping bentgrass, which had escaped from nearby research fields, and to hold the producer’s accountable. Erstrom also testified at Legislative committee hearing in support of bills controlling or restricting the growing of genetically modified crops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.