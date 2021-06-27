ONTARIO — When Four Rivers Cultural Center director Matt Stringer received the 2021 Vicki Owens Partnership Award from the Oregon Statewide Transition Conference on April 1, he did not expect what arrived at his office this week: A glass trophy, symbolizing the accolade. The award was presented to Stringer at the Cultural Center on Monday afternoon by Malheur Education Service District vocational transition program specialist Anita Stark, who nominated Stringer and the center for the award.
“Stringer … shares the same philosophy of transition services in Oregon,” wrote Stark in her nomination letter. “He believes it is important to prepare students with disabilities for employment- or career-related experiences by providing real-life work experiences.”
In her letter, Stark talked about the opportunities Cultural Center staff provide to young members of the community, regardless of ability.
“Four Rivers Cultural Center ensures that each student works in an area of their skill set and ability. Each youth is integrated with the staff in a multitude of work experiences such as setting up and taking down banquets, weddings or special events, cleaning, maintenance of the [Hikaru Mizu] Japanese Garden and working in the museum. The entire staff is accepting and understanding of each youth as individuals and supports their unique skill sets.”
In receiving the award, Stringer shared with the Argus how joyed he felt to receive the trophy on the Cultural Centers’ behalf.
“It’s wonderful; We told everybody in the universe and the staff were so excited,” said Stringer, noting the award confirms the nonprofit’s commitment to the community.
“We want to help those kids, and I always feel guilty that we don’t do enough,” he said. “But they see what our life’s like, they see how we work.”
In talking about the Cultural Center’s aim to serve children, Stringer reminisced on a young man who served the nonprofit by writing news releases by using text-to-speech, while battling health issues in a wheelchair.
“It was really hard for him to meet deadlines, but some of them I just sent them off the way he did them,” Stringer recalled. “He graduated, and died five days later.”
“Matt finds a job for anybody,” Stark told the newspaper.
