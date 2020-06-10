Laxson Rotary Park gets a path for walking

ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club received matching funds from the City of Ontario recently which will be used toward an improvement project at Laxson Rotary Park in Ontario.
“The Rotarians are using our match program to fund a walking path around the perimeter of the park,” said Ontario City Manager Adam Brown wrote in an email on Monday morning.
Later that day, Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott explained more about the city’s match program in an email.
“The City has a matching program with the parks. We offered $10,000 to match a park project, for a total budget of $30,000,” she wrote.
The Lion’s Park new playground equipment that was ordered utilized the program, as well, Ott said.
Rotary Club Secretary Amber Campbell was enthusiastic about the project at Laxson.
“It’s a walking path — it’s going to be so amazing! This has been a dream of mine as a Rotarian. We’ve been talking about it for literally fifteen years,” she said.
The excavation was finished last week.
She said the club is looking at more beautification to incorporate at the park, which includes adding park benches and planting more trees. In addition to these future projects, Campbell said the club has discussed a lot of ideas, one of which is placing workout equipment along the walking path so that people could stop and do a few push-ups or pull-ups before getting back to walking.
“Incorporate workout pieces in it. We don’t quite know what the next piece is, but those are some ideas. We have a lot going on,” Campbell said.
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings said the city approved work on the project on May 12.
Stu Edwards, a Rotary Club member who was overseeing the walking path project, offered more input in a telephone interview on Tuesday morning.
“We just finished our [annual] golf tournament and all that money goes to the park,” said Edwards. “I think we did pretty well.”
He said work started a week ago, and that gravel is already in. He is hopeful it will be able to be paved with an asphalt overlay.
The path is about a quarter of a mile in total, Edwards said, adding that it goes around a few obstacles, such as trees and playground equipment.
“It’s a continuing project for us. I think it’s working pretty good,” he said.
Rotary Club President David Goldthorpe added his thoughts to this project during a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
“We always do something in our park every year,” he said.
With the city’s matching grant this year, Goldthorpe indicated the timing was right for the club do a big project. He is hopeful the walking path will be an attraction that brings more people to the park.
Goldthorpe also said the plan is to put down asphalt over the gravel as the next step in the project.
“We would like to do it soon,” he said. “We have enough in our budget to get it started.”
However, the club will have to wait until its next fiscal year to finish the paving, Goldthorpe said, emphasizing that the club would do as much as they can with the funds they currently have.
“We hope everyone enjoys it and we’re always open to input from the public,” he said. “We’re always looking for new members that are community oriented.”
Steve’s Backhoe Service, of Ontario, has been performing the work on the park.
