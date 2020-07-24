ONTARIO – A lawyer’s investigation into items from a tort claim that was filed by a member of the Ontario School District Board of Directors found no evidence of wrongdoing by school district administrators.
The School Board unanimously voted to move forward with the investigation during an April 14 special meeting. The tort claim was field by board member Eric Evans in January.
The three items that the School Board had Hungerford look into were:
• Allegation that Director Evans’s “employer was approached on behalf of unnamed 8C administrators concerning my fitness to serve in an effort to negatively impact [his] employment.”
• Allegation that “the superintendent and legal counsel for the district maligned one couple with a long record of service to the schools and community” and “manipulated board members into approaching the woman’s employer, leveraging the school district’s business with the employer to seek her discipline in retaliation for her husband’s advocacy for district policy change.”
• Allegation that administrators exhibit “unprofessional behavior toward [Director Evans] that actually could constitute sexual harassment” including being “publicly referred to as ‘Mack Daddy.’”
The tort claim was originally filed by Evans on Jan. 13. He also said he sent a written complaint to former Board Chairman Mike Blackaby at that time, pursuant to various board policies and notice of a tort claim pursuant to Oregon Statute 30.275.
In the claim, Evans alleges that he has “been subject to libel, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request,’” which was an unsigned document which sought the resignation of Ontario School Board of Directors members Evans and Derrick Draper.
Evans listed 36 allegations that were made against him in the document, claiming that they were “all designed to harass, disparage, and bully me into resigning and in retaliation for asking questions of the administrators.”
On Jan. 27, Evans publicly announced that he had submitted the tort claim, claiming that he hadn’t received any response from Blackaby.
This is not the first time Hungerford has been involved with the Ontario School Board this year. The unsigned document “8C School District Administration Request” was looked over by Hungerford in September of 2019. At that time, Hungerford found that Evans and Draper were not guilty of breaking any laws and argued that many of the accusations from the document were not entirely true.
Findings
Investigating the workplace interference item, Hungerford said the claim stems from something County Commissioner Larry Wilson had said. Evans claimed Wilson made a comment that a community member had asked “what we’re going to be doing about Evans?” while Evans was in a probationary period in his job with Malheur County (the probationary period was in place because Evans was hired as planing director, but his background was in environmental health).
Evans believed that the comment came from someone Wilson had met with, who could have been a friend of Albisu and the comment was made to affect his standing at his job. Hungerford said Wilson did not remember any such comment made and didn’t remember the alleged meting with the person (who was labelled Person X). It was also acknowledged that the comment did not affect Evan’s evaluation with the county.
Hungerford said the claim could not be substantiated, and added that “there is no substantiation that any citizen who might have talked to Wilson was acting ‘on behalf of unnamed 8C administrators.’”
The second item from the investigation stems from a board meeting that took place on Nov. 27, 2017. At that meeting, Blackaby moved and Draper seconded a motion to add as a topic for discussion asking two board members to meet with the school district’s law firm.
According to Hungerford, Evans sees the meeting as one that was engineered by Albisu “with the ‘whole intent to negatively impact’ the couple who were opposed to certain Board actions, particularly not to require the superintendent to live in the District.”
In her findings, Hungerford said the evidence found from late-2017 does not substantiate that Albisu “manipulated board members” into initiating the meeting with the district’s law firm.
Hungerford brings up that “several board members reported questions from community members as to why the District was using a law firm when a member of that firm was part of a couple attacking the board for its failure to require the Superintendent to live in the District.”
Hungerford added that Draper expressed a strong personal reaction to the male member of the couple calling the board members “ignorant and stupid.”
In the third item, Evans alleged “it is notable in the context of the unfounded accusations against me of being sexist that certain unprofessional behavior toward me that actually could constitute sexual harassment be investigated.”
The alleged sexual harassment in this case stems from Evans claiming that school administrators refer to him as “Mack Daddy.”
“This is inappropriate and in direct violation of the district’s anti-harassment policies and should not be tolerated,” Evans’ tort claim reads.
The claim stems from a board meeting that took place sometime between July 2018 and June 2019, in which Draper alleges that he received a text message from Albisu with “a comment like, ‘The Mack Daddy is on one tonight.’”
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “Mack Daddy” is a slang word that is defined as a “conspicuously successful pimp,” a “slick womanizer” and “one that is the best.”
When speaking with Hungerford, Evans explained that he never saw the text message himself. Draper said the text message was real, he claimed he received it when he was absent from a board meeting on a family vacation, but could not remember the date and had since deleted the message.
When discussing the origins of the term, Draper said it’s one that he came up with himself.
“I’ve been using it for 25 years,” Draper said to Hungerford. “It means someone being awesome… I call my son that. I call all my friends that.”
Draper explained that in his usage of the term, there is no sexual connotation.
Albisu said she had no recollection of sending that text to Draper, but did have several texts from Draper referring to Evans as “Mack Daddy.”
Hungerford said there is no evidence that confirms that Albisu or Draper used the term “Mack Daddy” in a way that would constitute sexual harassment.
The Argus Observer obtained a copy of the Hungerford findings via request.
Fallout
The findings from Hungerford were sent back to the School Board on May 4 and the board made no action on the findings.
On July 20, the board met in executive session to discuss the lawyer’s findings. After that meeting, Blackaby announced his resignation from the School Board, following his realization that the board did not want to release the lawyer’s findings.
Expenses
Following this legal investigation, the Ontario School District spent $27,834.04 in legal fees in the 2019-20 school year solely on this board matter.
According to data from Ontario School District Director of Finance Mary Jo Evers, the school district’s legal fees as pertains to the “8C School District Administration Request” document and its ensuing legal claims consumed the entire legal budget for the district. Evers said Ontario School District’s annual budget for legal fees is $25,000.
The breakdown of this school year’s legal spending on matters pertaining to Board issues follows:
• $8,904.54: Investigation into the “8C School District Administration Request” document from the fall, looking into improper conduct by Evans and Draper by Hungerford Law.
• $2,030: To Yturri Rose LLP through May 31, as Brian Difonzo has been present at all school board meetings since February.
• $14,402: Investigation by the board into the tort claim filed by Evans, advising the board that it should start a proper investigation into certain points made in the claim.
• $2,497.50: Additional investigation by Hungerford Law into the tort claim’s allegations.
Evers said that this will be the first time in the last three school years that the budget for legal fees reaches the spending cap. In the past two years, the annual legal budget hasn’t gone past $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.