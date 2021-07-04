Lynn Findley

Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale

ONTARIO — Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday to summarize the 2021 legislative session, which officially wrapped up at 12:01 a.m. June 27.

A lot has happened over the past six months, according to Findley in his newsletter announcement of the town hall.

“Rep. Owens and I will be hosting a virtual town hall next Wednesday to discuss what happened during the legislative session and what the key takeaways are for our districts and our state,” reads the newsletter.

The town hall will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., local time. It will be held on Zoom and attendees can register online at https://bit.ly/LetsTalkOregon.

“Over the course of the last 15 months, these virtual town halls have been remarkably informative and have positively impacted the work we do in Salem,” Findley states. “You’ve provided questions and insights during these meetings that really make a difference.”

He urges citizens to attend the town hall and to ask questions or share comments in advance, by emailing them to sen.lynnfindley@oregonlegislature.gov. Questions and comments will also be welcomed during the live event.

“I’ll be hosting in-person town halls soon, but for now, we hope to see you next week through our virtual channels,” Findley says.

