Lawmakers want ‘deep dive’ into books before carrying funding request to state

VALE — Ensuring there is “no abuse, misuse or missteps,” taken by the body in charge of overseeing the building of a rail shipping project being built outside of Nyssa, will be a critical need in order to get more funding from the state.
The Treasure Valley Reload Center is a state funded project, for which Malheur County was awarded $26 million to build as allocated by the Legislature to in 2017 to help fulfill statewide long-term transportation goals. The facility was awarded $3 million more from the State E-Board in September, $2 million more from the county in December and now cost overruns have officials looking to the state for another $8.5 million.
However, lawmakers whose districts include Malheur County, are looking for more information before to provide Ways & Means, where the capital construction request will have to be considered.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, they have received the funding request, however, need to “determine level of support for the request,” according to a letter sent to Malheur County Court members on March 22.
"Because of history of the project and the taint surrounding it, we have reached out to determine level of support for the request," it reads. "For the most part everyone wants the project to be completed but there are issues that must be completed before any additional funding commitments and support is received."
The letter indicates a third-party analysis is needed and provides names of potential firms that could conduct such an analysis before the Ways & Means Committee tours the state during its budget process. A stop in Ontario is planned for April 28.
There is a problem with the timing of the request, however, as it is tax season. According to Malheur County Attorney Stephanie Williams it would be problematic to get a new auditor to take a deep dive through records in such a short time. As such, it was strongly recommended to the court that the current auditor, Caldwell-based Zwygart John and Associates, be the one to conduct that.
Williams and members of the Malheur County Court, the county’s governing body, discussed this and other reload details at length during the court’s meeting on Wednesday morning.
The deep dive into Malheur County Development Corporation’s books will include a review of invoices and confirming that funds were spent on the project, Williams said. Further, they will need to prove that appropriate financial controls were in place.
Another component needed is to work on “itemization of our funding request to provide assurance” that $8.5 million will be enough to complete the project.
Judge Dan Joyce asked what Findley thought about not utilizing a third party to conduct the deep dive. Williams said the senator agreed with her regarding the timing of that request and how it would be best to go with the current auditor to ensure it gets done in time for the Ways and Means roadshow.
County Court members unanimously approved hiring Zwygart to do the work.
Line of credit
Earlier in the meeting, Williams mentioned how Malheur County Development Corporation is seeking a line of credit of up to $200,000.
“The Oregon Department of Transportation funds are exhausted,” she said. “They need $200,000 more and they have expenses up to about $200,000.”
With the additional funding not coming through yet, the line of credit will help take care of those, she explained.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs said at its most recent meeting the development corporation board of directors was aiming to find a more specific number. He asked whether they had come up with it.
Williams said she didn’t know but that the board wanted some assurance. She also said she hasn’t seen an itemization or accounting regarding whether the money has already been spent or will be spent.
Jacobs said he he was made aware of a couple smaller bills that will need paid “pretty soon,” but also wasn’t aware of the amount.
Williams said the court could authorize up to a certain dollar amount or pay the ones that are due now, asking for an accounting or spreadsheet of each one paid.
“Personally, I’d rather do that,” Jacobs said of the latter idea, adding that the board can provide the county with the bills that need paid “so we’re aware of those.”
Before making a motion to extend the line of credit that way, which was seconded by Commissioner Jim Mendiola and passed unanimously, Jacobs noted how the buck stops at the county.
“The county is going to be on the hook for this one way or another,” Jacobs said. “We’re the responsible party.”
