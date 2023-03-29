Lawmakers want ‘deep dive’ into books before carrying funding request to state
Stock art

VALE — Ensuring there is “no abuse, misuse or missteps,” taken by the body in charge of overseeing the building of a rail shipping project being built outside of Nyssa, will be a critical need in order to get more funding from the state.

The Treasure Valley Reload Center is a state funded project, for which Malheur County was awarded $26 million to build as allocated by the Legislature to in 2017 to help fulfill statewide long-term transportation goals. The facility was awarded $3 million more from the State E-Board in September, $2 million more from the county in December and now cost overruns have officials looking to the state for another $8.5 million.



Tags

Load comments