MALHEUR COUNTY — U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week asked the Department of Defense to provide a public hearing in Malheur County on U.S. Air Force plans to expand low-level training flights into the Owyhee Canyonlands as well an additional 30 days for public comment on the Environmental Impact Statement, so Oregonians have a full opportunity to voice concerns about the proposed flights from the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
The Air Force just extended the initial 45-day public comment period for another 30 days, with time to comment through Sept. 22, which the lawmaker say they are aware of, but still request an additional 30 days for input and participation from and for informing citizens.
The Air Force is urging federal and state agencies, state and local governments, Native American tribes, industry, other organizations and members of the public to review and submit comments on the Draft EIS. Written comments should be sent via U.S. Postal Service, UPS, or FedEx to: Mountain Home AFB Airspace Optimization EIS c/o Leidos, 2109 Air Park Road SE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 87106.
In their letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Wyden and Merkley noted there has been no public notice so far of the Air Force plans nor any public hearings in Oregon on the subject affecting the Owyhee Canyonlands, a significant and treasured eastern Oregon landscape.
“The Air Force’s draft EIS proposes alternatives that would dramatically lower altitudes for flights — including supersonic flights — over the Owyhee Canyonlands,” Wyden and Merkley wrote. “These pristine lands support wildlife habitat, including a large area of priority sage grouse habitat, as well as indigenous cultural sites, recreation visitors and traditional ranch operations.
“While we support the U.S. military and recognize the importance of training capacity, pursuing this path of operation without giving the public the opportunity to participate in the process or raise questions and voice concerns about these plans is shortsighted,” the senators wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.