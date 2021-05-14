ONTARIO
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, submitted a list of projects from their legislative districts, seeking funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is designed to provide COVID-19 relief in communities, including ones in Malheur County.
According to the application forms provided by Rebecca Tweed, a consultant with Tweed Consultants, each representative was allocated $2 million for community priorities in their district with each Senate District allowed to apply for funding for up to four projects, not to exceed $4 million. Oregon is slated to receive about $4 billion total.
One million dollars is being requested for the City of Vale to renovate an existing wastewater lift station and install new mechanical screening in the wastewater system. According to an explanation of the project, the proposed headwords improvements will reduce the pump equipment failures and reduce sewage contact by public works employees, thereby addressing health and safety issues they face.
“This will create nice safeguards for public works employees, prevent the city from their current county maintenance expenses and generally improve the wastewater treatment in Vale,” the statement reads.”
The other Malheur County project is replacement of one of the livestock barns at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.
The funding request was $455,000 to replace the existing wood-framed building near the south end of the grounds with a new metal building that will provide about 20 feet of additional space. It would be the first of the livestock barns to be replaced.
According to application information, the funds, if awarded will have to be spent by December 2024.
Applications were due by May 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.