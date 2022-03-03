Onion harvest operations are pictured near Clark Boulevard in Ontario in October of 2019. House Bill 4002, which will phase-in overtime pay for farmworkers over the next five years, passed the Senate today and is now heading to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.
SALEM — On Thursday, the Senate approved House Bill 4002 on a vote of 17-10, according to a news release from Senate Democrats. This legislation establishes overtime pay requirements for agricultural workers in Oregon after 40 hours per week.
These requirements for maximum hour and overtime compensation will be phased-in over a five-year period. As explained in the B-Engrossed version of HB 4002, the workweek will stagger down over the years. In 2023-24 it would be 55 hours, in 25-26 it would be 48 and by 2027 it would be 40 hours.
Farmworkers have been excluded from requirements for overtime compensation since the Fair Labor Standards Act was passed in 1938 and excluded agricultural workers.
“Oregon’s agricultural workers should not be excluded from the same protections afforded to other Oregon workers,” said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D, Portland, in the Democrats’ news release. “We depend on farmworkers to keep food on our tables and keep our families fed. We have a responsibility to ensure farmworkers in Oregon are paid fairly for their skilled and essential labor.”
“Even on the hardest days, farmworkers risk their health and wellbeing to show up for work,” said Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland. The bill “is a historic step toward improving health and safety, and the overall quality of life for farmworkers.”
The legislation also creates a refundable tax credit to provide economic support to employers when they provide overtime pay for agricultural workers.
The tax credit is structured to support smaller farms.
Among those who submitted testimony from Ontario last week was Spencer Frahm, who wrote on behalf of Frahm Farm Inc.
He said the tax credit for employers was “a mere bandaid,” that will phase out and not fix the problem.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, recently told the Argus Observer that he hadn’t talked to a farmer, rancher or agriculturalist yet that likes the bill, with most saying it’s not the answer.
HB 4002 now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.
