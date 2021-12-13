ONTARIO — The 2021 Oregon Legislature got straight to work during its second special session on Monday, with the Senate and House of Representatives passing legislation on rent relief, drought assistance and illegal cannabis activity. Senate Bills 891, 892 and 893 now head to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk, and each carries an emergency declaration, making it effective upon her signing.
Testimony on illegal cannabis trade ‘will make you cringe’
While legal cannabis trade is alive and well in Oregon so, too, is illegal trade. Lawmakers hope to steer the ship away from the latter by beefing up law enforcement numbers and criminal prosecution through a grant program. They say the problem is burgeoning in southern Oregon to the point that some long-time agricultural producers are leaving or talking about leaving the business. A summary for Senate Bill 893 says the growing and distribution of cannabis which is against state rules is causing a “humanitarian crisis.”
That crisis was spelled out by several senators during the special session on Monday. Sen. Betsy Johnson said that during a public hearing on Saturday, “some of the most disturbing testimony come from legitimate farmers surrounded by illegal cannabis grows.” She said farmers and, even, members of law enforcement were afraid of cartels who were heavily armed and that some were large-scale, having as many as 200 employees.
Sen. Tim Knopp noted that farmers have been threatened over water rights and organic farmers were dealing with pesticide issues, too.
“Our fellow Oregonians do not deserve to live in fear in their communities that they will … become a statistic if they come across someone who tells them, ‘Your water no longer yours,’ and if you do use it they will ‘take care of’ you.”
“Nothing I read in the summary even suggests we understand how we got here,” Johnson said, later adding, “The answer is to shut down these operations and get the word out that Oregon isn’t going to be a drug pushover state anymore.”
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said the testimony on the bill about how the illegal trade was impacting people in southern Oregon and northern Willamette Valley “will make you cringe.”
He further indicated SB 893 was a Band-aid on a bigger problem, adding that $20 million for a grant funding program and $5 million to deal with water theft wasn’t enough for the long-term commitment needed to get ahead of the issue.
“I think we’re missing the boat and need to put more emphasis on it,” this District 30 senator said.
He also said growers with 5 acres and 200 acres are facing the same penalties.
“I think we have a lot of work to do,” Findley said.
He and his colleagues say that the goal is to increase law enforcement capacity, which will be done through the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program.
The program rules will include prioritizing funding for local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys in rural areas to address, investigate and prosecute unlawful large-scale unlawful marijuana cultivation or distribution operations, including those that divert marijuana outside of the state.
Additional funding would be provided to law enforcement agencies to partner with community based organizations to address the ongoing crisis, including assistance and services for those impacted by the crisis, in such ways as language translation, housing and legal assistance.
Findley noted there should be a state plan that deals with the capacity issue of state police in order to help prevent growers from just moving to another county after only dealing with county law enforcement when getting shut down.
“So they know they will be hunted down and put out of business,” he stated.
Sen. Fred Girod, R-Dist. 9, noted that in 1975-77, Oregon State Police numbered 726 for 2.2 million Oregonians, stating that today there are 454 OSP members for 4.5 million Oregonians.
“There is no excuse for those numbers,” he said. “Until those numbers are up, we might as well send out an invitation card for cartels to come do business in Oregon.”
wKnopp said cartels were from multiple countries — China, Russia, Israel and Mexico — adding that they were setting up shop in Oregon because it was “cheaper and easier and they have made significant profit in doing so.”
He further spelled out the issues of human trafficking for labor that are associated with the large-scale illegal cannabis grows, saying those cannabis ag workers were living in “squalor conditions” and that he had heard reports of children being held in other countries while parents were forced into labor.
The only way to stop the illegal cannabis trade is overwhelming response from law enforcement, Knopp said. There have been several recent large-scale raids that are “just the tip of the iceberg.”
Renters and landlords
Senate Bill 891 will extend safe harbor protections for nonpayment of rent for those renters who have applied for emergency assistance and have provided documentation of that to their landlord until June 30 or until the respective application is processed.
In addition, it ensures payments for landlords whose tenants end up not qualifying.
On the floor on Monday afternoon, Knopp stated that small landlords were getting out of the business, with single-family homes being sold at maximum prices. He noted that several hundred million had already been spent on the issue and that although June 30 was the cited sunset, Oregon Community Housing had indicated it will be done processing a backlog of applications by March. Knopp explained that the later date was there incase there were any unused funds or new federal dollars allocated, so people could apply “one last time,” noting that SB 891 ends the COVID-19 rental relief program.
As part of the agreement, $5 million will be directed to the Oregon Housing and Community Services to speed up processing of applications. Another $10 million will go into the Landlord Guarantee Fund, ensuring landlords are “made whole if a renter who applied for assistance is not eligible.” The program to provide rental relief will be replenished with $100 million and another $100 million will go to local agencies for eviction protection programs. If there is any money is left over in the rent relief program, more assistance applications may be taken.
Forgivable loans for farmers, ranchers
Senate Bill 892 direct Oregon Department of Agriculture to establish a forgivable loan program to get funding to farming and ranching producers who lost gross farm income in 2021, due to qualifying natural disaster.
Senate Republicans’ drought package to help farmers recover from the summer’s heatwave is $99.275 million.
In testimony on the floor on Monday, Findley, who covers District 30, said the creation of an agricultural forgivable loan was a “vital step” for farmers and ranchers who were impacted by drought, wildfires, winter storms and heat wave. The program will allow “financially struggling farmers and ranchers to receive assistance necessary to keep their operations above water.”
He noted that some counties, including Klamath and Jefferson, were hit hard, with canals “delivering zero” by August. He further noted that some municipal water systems had wells that had went “bone dry,” with irrigation districts in respective areas giving much-needed support by significantly cutting water allocations to help offset.
He said in Prairie City, the municipality ran out of water near the end of June and had to start hauling water from an outside source, which they did all summer. Nobody there could wash their cars, water their lawns or waste water in other ways.
“This package affects those folks,” he said.
Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Dist. 22, noted that he was in great support of the bill and that while many of his constituents were not aware of the severity of the drought issues in the state, when they learned about it, it was very clear, they “want to see something done to help those folks … because, very simply, they like to eat.”
Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Dist. 21, noted that the bill was “long overdue,” noting that while a massive investment was made during the long session earlier this year, they didn’t have the funds for this type of investment at that time.
“Going forward, it would be great if we could all work together on this issue,” she noted. “Water is something we will face every single session. Oregon, like many states, will have to start thinking about water and treating it in a different way.”
For more information on the Oregon Legislature, visit https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The statements regarding the cannabis issue “we don’t know how we even got here” and “more cops, more cops” misses the whole point. Cartels will continue to operate thanks to a wide open border!! Wake up people!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.