ONTARIO — Community nonprofit Project DOVE showed off recent renovations and improvements which have recently been made to its facility on the morning of Oct. 4.
Project DOVE Executive Director Terry Basford was joined by board members and Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, in announcing these upgrades.
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, was scheduled to be at the event, but was unable to be present as the airport is closed. Ontario city officials say the closure for routine maintenance will last through the coming weekend.
Board member and Treasurer David Goldthorpe, who also is the district attorney for Malheur County, said the four transitional units which serve as shelters for victims of domestic violence were in need of serious repair. He remarked that the structures were basically being held together with “super glue and duct tape.” Board Chairwoman Debbie Blackaby also noted the state of these structures was such that daylight was seeping in through the spaces between walls.
“Our clients deserve better,” said Blackaby.
Basford explained to attendees that as a provider of “emergency shelter, advocacy and support services” for people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking in Malheur County, the needs are many.
She reminded everyone that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and shared some insights into this ongoing public health crisis.
Basford said that in the United States, one in three women and one in five men “will experience domestic violence.” What this means is that victimization of this type occurs “every three seconds” in this country.
She noted that Findley and Owens were approached with “a request for funding assistance and they stepped up and helped.” The state funds left over at the end of the fiscal biennium were allotted to be used for this project thanks to the “tremendous support” by the lawmakers, the amount going to Project DOVE totaled $200,000.
That leftover money is dispersed from the “Christmas Tree Fund,” which Findley remarked is the official name of the Capital Construction Request.
With the funding, Basford said the nonprofit was able to complete several improvements on the shelters. This included replacing the roof with a metal one, upgrading the HVAC units with ductless ones and provide new insulation. Other improvements on the shelters included an upgrade to the security system and new siding.
The largest change that attendees noticed, however, was the massive solar array which is located just behind the Project DOVE offices.
Basford said with a smile that she was surprised by the size of the array itself and that she regretted not putting it in front of the building where it could serve as a carport for employees and visitors.
Basford said that once the solar array is up and running, that it can potentially offset monthly electrical costs by “about $300 per month.”
Findley noted that a Project DOVE board member, who is particularly fond of solar energy, likely contributed to the nonprofit seeking the solar array.
He said Owens was “bummed he couldn’t be here,” noting the two are committed to the work that Project DOVE does for the community.
A future project sought for the shelter is a laundry facility adjacent to the shelter units. This would provide easier access for clients who currently have to use the washer and dryer in the Project DOVE main offices.
Basford concluded the gathering by presenting Findley with a card and “a heartfelt appreciation” for the support shown for Project DOVE by the lawmakers.
