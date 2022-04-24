Lawmakers host online talk on April 27; register ahead of time

MALHEUR COUNTY — District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, of Vale, and Reps. Mark Owens, of Crane, and Daniel Bonham, of The Dalles, will be hosting a virtual community conversation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., local time, on Wednesday.
In an interview earlier this week, Findley said that the average attendance is 150 to 275, which is a high number of attendees for a town hall. Additionally, he said they typically see about 100 to 150 in advance of those sessions.
Findley touched base with the newspaper on some legislative updates for Malheur County. Some of that was regarding projects in Malheur County that were funded in the recent session. This includes $2 million for capital improvements at the Malheur County fairgrounds which were part of the Capitol Construction Christmas Tree Bill which has been signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown.
During county budget meetings last week, Fairgrounds Manager Dawnita Haueter said that there is still more to be learned about restrictions that are tied to that funding. She noted that “the cost of everything had gone up dramatically,” and that it wasn’t expected that funding could be applied toward some of the needs for this year. Among these is a concert stage, which previously was rented for about $5,000 out of Boise. That stage isn’t available this year, and could drive costs up as high as $15,000. It’s unknown yet whether any of the $2 million could be used to help build a permanent stage.
A stage will be an integral part of this year’s entertainment line-up, as fair officials have announced that the Bellamy Brothers will be here this year with ticket costs to be determined. The American pop and country music duo requires a stage with sound and lighting for their performance.
Haueter further noted that Owens had helped the fairgrounds with a $455,000 grant to complete and replace Barn I, which went down during Snowmageddon in the winter of 2016-17. This historic snow loads also crushed several other buildings at the fairgrounds that year, including Girvin Hall, along with the small animal barn and other buildings.
Findley also noted that $6 million in funding was allocated for the Eastern Oregon Border Board. When the Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region was first carved out in 2017, the governing board was funded with $5 million, which was used for grants to provide economic opportunity for Malheur County residents.
Findley said the funding was an attempt to refill the coffers and a little bit more.
The Eastern Oregon Border Board oversees the Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region, which includes an area 20 miles within Oregon/Idaho border, from the Annex and Brogan areas south to Adrian.
“It feels like it was just yesterday we held a virtual town hall, but it has already been a month and a lot has happened,” reads a newsletter from Findley. “As I have been traveling around the state, attending committee meetings, hosting meet & greets, and talking with constituents, I have been learning a lot about what is on your minds and what your priorities are for Oregon.”
Members of the public are urged to attend and to ask questions or share comments during the town hall or in advance when registering.
