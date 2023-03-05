Quantcast
Treasure Valley Reload Center

Lawmakers hope to see state fund local project to completion

Malheur County’s state-funded rail shipping facility not the only one to go millions over budget

This screenshot was taken during a virtual meeting on Thursday between the Argus Observer and state and local lawmakers regarding potential state funding for the rail shipping facility.

 Screenshot

NYSSA — In 2017, the Oregon Legislature awarded millions of dollars to two counties in order to develop rail shipping facilities to haul local products to faraway markets; both have faced years of hurdles and rising costs for various reasons. Malheur County’s Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa will eventually help get local agriculture products to faraway places. Linn County’s Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg will help ship out local farm and forest products from there. It is hoped that Malheur County’s will finally open this fall, with Linn County’s having come online in December. 

Linn County was awarded $25 million for the project, which ultimately cost $35.5 million to build out. In that case, according to Linn County Communications Officer Alex Paul, the gap was funded entirely by the county. The majority of the cost overrun was due to the discovery of a natural gas line that was not known about until work was underway.



