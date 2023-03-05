Lawmakers hope to see state fund local project to completion

NYSSA — In 2017, the Oregon Legislature awarded millions of dollars to two counties in order to develop rail shipping facilities to haul local products to faraway markets; both have faced years of hurdles and rising costs for various reasons. Malheur County’s Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa will eventually help get local agriculture products to faraway places. Linn County’s Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg will help ship out local farm and forest products from there. It is hoped that Malheur County’s will finally open this fall, with Linn County’s having come online in December.
Linn County was awarded $25 million for the project, which ultimately cost $35.5 million to build out. In that case, according to Linn County Communications Officer Alex Paul, the gap was funded entirely by the county. The majority of the cost overrun was due to the discovery of a natural gas line that was not known about until work was underway.
Malheur County was awarded $26 million for its project and costs have climbed to $31 million with the potential to reach $37.5 million to build it out completely. It received $3 million from the State E-Board in September of 2022 to deal with cost overruns related to various issues discovered along the way including soil mitigation, and another $2 million from the county in December due to continued inflation and the decision to install another track.
Three million dollars in federal funding awarded to extend a water line from the city of Nyssa, which was a needed component, is not included in the facility’s overall construction costs.
Local officials from the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation and board, which is in charge of getting the facility built, now say the project will likely take another $6.5 million to finish and plant to ask the state to fund the gap. The board is currently working on finalizing numbers and will present that information for the Malheur County Court, the county’s governing body. The court could take up the matter as early as Wednesday at its weekly meeting. Once court members have reviewed the documentation with their legal counsel, they aim to send a request for capital funding to the Oregon Legislature. That request will then be carried by state lawmakers to the Ways & Means Committee for consideration this session.
Former project manager and officer to the Malheur County Development Corporation board Greg Smith serves on that committee; he has been with the project since its inception but officially resigned from it on Feb. 28.
The Argus Observer had a chance to sit down with Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs, along with District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, on Thursday. We took a closer look at the potential for future state funding.
It’s worth noting that Findley served as a board member from the project’s inception, having resigned in October. Greg Smith, who also was involved with the project since its inception as the project manager and officer to the board, resigned Feb. 28. Smith is a State Representative who is a co-chairman on the Ways & Means Committee.
Rising costs
Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Price Index has seen overall increases of 7%, 7.5% and 6.5% respectively. However, when it comes to construction costs, inflation rates are higher. According to Construction Financial Management Association, a nonprofit serving the educational needs of of today’s construction professionals, construction costs held steady for more than 30 years seeing no more than 5% increases. However, since 2021, costs have climbed exponentially, reaching 19.6% that year, compared to 1.8% the previous year.
With this in mind, when it comes to multi-million capital construction projects, the Argus asked whether there was really any way to avoid inflation.
Findley paralleled the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center as being $10.5 million over budget due to unforeseen costs that occurred during the build out. He also pointed out major transportation projects across the state. Oregon Department of Transportation projects are coming in well-over budget, Findley said, especially those that are multi-year and multi-million. And bids have been excessive. As such, a number of public works projects have been canceled with bids coming in “well above the engineer’s estimates and approved funding.”
Jacobs pointed out inflation rates in Millersburg’s intermodal were similar.
“If you figure this went over 30 to 45% that is what we’re looking at here,” he said.
Jacobs added that with more than 18,000 feet of track having been installed at $500 a foot, there are $9 million in assets already on the property.
What about local buy-in?
Some locals have said local agriculture groups should throw money toward the project. The newspaper asked lawmakers whether that was fair and whether they thought it should be to help the gap funding. The lawmakers were somewhat split on the matter.
While it would bode well for state officials to see buy-in on the project from more people in the county, Findley emphasized the state requested and promised the project to help the economically depressed area and industry with its investment.
“And inflation has gotten away, that is some of the contributing factor,” he said.
Owens said the facility would benefit the whole region, as well as bring jobs into Malheur County.
“This is what public money should be used on,” he said. “I’m not guaranteed or sold that the ag community needs to contribute.”
While it would be good on their behalf, he does not believe it should be an additional requirement to get the facility built.
On the other hand, Jacobs said he would like to see some contribution, “especially from the onion growers, in this case.” Though he’s not sure what that might look like, he believes it would mean a lot to the community.
“Nothing talks better than money, so I would like to see some contribution there,” he said.
Jacobs also says it is important to understand that the rail shipping project will not only create jobs but will bring money back into the whole economy of the county. Companies he has spoken with that are interested in the facility have also talked about investing, he said. Additionally, “a number of developers from the Boise area” have indicated the site will be the only siting off the Union Pacific in “the whole Treasure Valley.”
Findley also said that due to location, Oregon will be able to outcompete Idaho for faraway shipping.
“I believe this will be a successful effort with more than onions … those commodities will come from throughout the valley.”
Owens pointed out that he and Findley are trying to leverage their power in the statehouse to bring up the whole economy of Malheur County with funding sought for various other projects, such as homelessness, housing and the future Ontario Community Recreation Center.
“That should not require our community members to put more money in than they already paid in taxes,” Owens said. “It clouds the conversation when we have to make an onion-grower step up because of inflation, because of a commitment the state made to the county that costs have gone overboard. I’m not comfortable going there.”
Transparency
“The project is not as transparent as it should be and could be,” Findley said, but added that some projects and elements “should not be transparent until they are cemented in place.”
That included negotiations with Americold in the beginning that once put in the newspaper, caused a hiccup because the board of directors of Americold didn’t know that was happening. As such, the company withdrew from the project for six months before coming back in.
However, Findley said it is prudent to display how public money was being spent “every chance we get.” While that process needs improvement he said independent auditors have looked at the budget every year and ODOT has also audited it
“There has not been, to my knowledge, any issue identified,” Findley said.
Despite this, he says more transparency is needed for the public regarding money coming and going.
Jacobs said the county could do a better job to keep the public apprised of the project. However, added that was far as he was concerned
“the money has been spent properly and with no irregularities.” Jacobs said there have been a number of things that have delayed the project since 2017. He is hopeful that if citizens consider the timeframe of the project they will be more understanding of how inflation has ultimately played a part. Moving forward with all the t’s and the i’s dotted takes a lot of time on a project this size, Jacobs said.
Negative publicity
Owens said it is unfortunate for the community and the state that the project had come under misinformation and negative attention in the media.
“If enough people perceive things, it becomes their reality,” he said.
Owens believes that personal conflicts have gotten in the way of the project as well as splitting the county.
While public funds should be under scrutiny, he said every inflation item didn’t need to be reported on daily.
“Should we have a transparent process? Yes,” he said, but re-emphasized that he believes personalities have been the root cause of “tarnish on the project.”
Officials need to do a better job working through this, Owens said, noting that with the recent departure of Smith, he hoped they could begin to do so.
Findley said when he and Owens went to the emergency board last year, he believed all that would be needed was the $3 million more dollars. The senator said the project engineer and a member of the board had told him affirmatively that would get the project finished.
“Not as fully designed with all the bells and whistles, but to ship the following season. That’s the reason I went to the e-board so they could pour concrete before the winter broke.”
But now after a six-month delay and inflation still a considerable factor, lawmakers say more money will be needed. While waiting even longer to construct the building, Owens said everyone has been working “in good faith to figure out a stripped down version to get completed and start shipping onions as soon as possible.”
Jacobs agrees that negative publicity has been detrimental “not only to the project,” but to the county, saying it has “split the county, because not a lot of people know the true story about a lot of this stuff.”
Furthermore he said it also has caused contractors to pull out and has not helped in the way of finding other contractors to keep the project moving forward.
“I appreciate all the efforts Sen. Findley and Rep. Owens put forward for us,” he said. “Malheur County has never seen a project this size. Anytime you have a project this size, you are going to have hiccups along the way.”
What’s next
Groundbreaking at the facility was in October of 2021 and officials hope to see it finally open this fall.
Jacobs says he has been meeting daily with the county’s legal counsel. The final amount they will ask the state for will likely be determined this week.
Findley noted that now is an ideal opportunity to discuss the project with a change in leadership with the project and the county and Jacobs regularly participating in the MCDC Board meetings.
He said the county is on track and, while there are holes with transparency, he believes a “pivot will be made to be more accountable, be more open, a lot of things making a lot of great progress.”
With that, the senator said he and Owens would be “ready to roll” once they receive the request.
Owens closed with saying that while the project had come under “a lot of hurdles, from old onion beds to UP management changeovers to COVID-19, you name it … this is a good project we need to finish. We will help secure funding and this will be a benefit for Malheur County.”
