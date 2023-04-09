ONTARIO — Malheur County residents will get the opportunity to hear from state lawmakers about the Oregon legislative session during a joint virtual town hall on Wednesday. Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will catch up with constituents for about an hour by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. local time.
Registration must be done in advance at tinyurl.com/APRILJVTH. Questions can be submitted at that time or asked live during the town hall with lawmakers typically trying to answer as many as possible.
A newsletter from Findley on Friday gave a brief update of the session and reminded people about this month’s Ways and Means roadshow, with a stop planned in Ontario.
April 4 was the deadline for policy committees to consider measures in their chamber of origin. It does not apply to Revenue, Rules and Joint committees.
“For the most part, this means many bills are now effectively dead in the water,” Findley said in his newsletter.
Legislature continues in full swing, with lawmakers “working to pushing good bills across the finish line, and working relentlessly to stop bad measures.”
Roadshow
When it comes to the budget, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means is touring the state this month. It will hold hearings and give people the opportunity to advocate for funding requests, according to Findley, who is a member.
Ontario’s will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Testimony will be limited to 2 to 3 minutes per person, and will only be open for those who attend in person, according to the meeting details on the Oregon Legislative Information system. Those who wish to testify, must register to do so. That can be done online at https://bit.ly/WM_Ont23.
A virtual public hearing on May 3 will provide the opportunity for people to testify by phone or video.
“In the last budget, the state had a plethora of funds flowing from stimulus money from the pandemic,” Findley said. “This year we are facing tough revenue projections and steep falloffs of stimulus money. As such, this biennia’s Capital Construction budget will be paired down compared to the past.”
Findley encourages those in rural eastern Oregon to attend the roadshow, if possible.
Findley also urges Malheur County citizens to help rally support for Senate Bill 70. The bill is a fix to Senate Bill 16, which would have allowed the county to see non-viable farmland be rezoned for residential use.
“I encourage folks in Malheur County to submit public testimony in favor of the bill,” he said.
The Joint Committee on Transportation held a work session on the bill on Thursday.
Stay engaged
Findley urges citizens to stay involved, saying it is “crucial to our democratic processes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.