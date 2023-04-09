ONTARIO — Malheur County residents will get the opportunity to hear from state lawmakers about the Oregon legislative session during a joint virtual town hall on Wednesday. Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will catch up with constituents for about an hour by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Registration must be done in advance at tinyurl.com/APRILJVTH. Questions can be submitted at that time or asked live during the town hall with lawmakers typically trying to answer as many as possible.



Tags

Load comments