ONTARIO — Oregon is facing a projected $3 billion deficit for the biennium because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic but the first special session coming up, Wednesday, will focus on the virus and police accountability.
Given the state budget deficit, lawmakers representing Senate District 30 and House District 60 say the deficit needs to come first. State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said he is disappointed the budget shortfall was not included in the first session. A second session is expected, but no timetable was given.
State Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, said he is still apprehensive about the special session and tweaking the budget was what the short-session held earlier this year should have been for instead of dealing with policy issues. That session stalled when Republicans walked out to block cap-and-trade carbon reduction.
The upcoming session should be about the budget shortfall, Bonham said.
Owens, who represents House District 60, and Bonham, who represents House District 59, participated in the another virtual town hall Thursday with State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who serves Senate District 30, which combines House Districts 60 and 59.
For his part, Findley protested releasing inmates from Oregon prisons to deal with COVID-19 issues on the inside.
Findley said Community Corrections, which deals with people who are released from prison, is underfunded, leaving local communities less equipped to deal with the influx of people.
Also, in regard to police accountability, Findley said he would fight against defunding police, a measure being proposed in cities across the nation.
Another “hot button” issue, Findley said, is whether to have sports in the upcoming school year.
Owens noted that the conversation has started and one of the proposals being floated is holding spring sports, such as baseball and track, where there is less contact between participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.