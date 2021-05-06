ONTARIO — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, was joined by two Washington representatives in criticizing a proposal by fellow northwest Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to breach four dams on the Lower Snake River, in Washington. The statement also takes exception to the involvement by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in support of the dam proposal.
In the statement, signed by Bentz along with GOP Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the lawmakers criticized Simpson for “working behind the scenes” with Brown’s staff to shepard the dam breach proposal with little or no input or support from representatives in the Pacific Northwest region.
“In light of the recent release of hundreds of pages of communications between Rep. Simpson’s and Gov. Brown’s offices — with dozens for references to keeping the discussions under wraps and out of the public eye — it’s clear this proposal is not just a starting point, but rather a radical and full-baked plan he is actively seeking to put into law,” the statement reads.
In the release out of Newhouse’s office, the trio asked why Simpson is working with Brown and not with officials in his own state and why their efforts are being done behind closed doors?
“Not only does this have harmful impacts on our regional dialogue, but it also raises questions about the viability for the Four Governors’ Agreement signed last year, which was purportedly intended to formalize a collaborative platform to work together to address these important issues in the Northwest,” their statement reads.
“Rep. Simpson has said that he would only move forward with his proposal if he gained support from his colleagues,” the release states. "Meanwhile, he admits his plan may not even help achieve our shared goal of bolstering native salmon populations.
The statement says that breaching dams directly threatens the Northwest's way of life, energy reliability and affordability; that it would increase carbon emissions; and that lawmakers' constituents are being left out of the process.
In a rebuttal statement issued by his office, Simpson said his staff has had discussions with just about every governor, members of Congress and senators from the Columbia Basin on his proposal. While some listened politely others became engaged, Simpson said, adding that his goal is to develop a regional solution to the issue.
“When I released the details of my Columbia Basin concept., I knew there would be strong reactions. But, I believed that if I explained the entire plan, not just the portion related to dam bypass, people would at least respect the fact that this a potential comprehensive solution to the regional instability that is being caused by constant litigation over the four Lower Snake River Dams.
“I expected pushback when this all started. What I did not expect was colleagues with whom I have worked for a number of issues to question my integrity, to insinuate I have lied about my motivation and in fact have nefarious intentions.
“While I am deeply disappointed in the destructive approach by some, I continue to be encouraged by those who actually want to protect agriculture, end frivolous lawsuits, give salmon their only fighting chance to avoid extinction and create certainty and security for generations to come,” Simpson concluded.
