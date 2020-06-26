ONTARIO — While Oregon lawmakers are in their special session, state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, are using the time to urge the legislative leadership to project Oregon schools and other public entities, medical professional and private businesses from novel coronavirus COVID-related lawsuits.
This after the announcement by PACE insurance, which covers most school districts, that it will no longer provide liability insurance for Oregon schools in case of COVID-related lawsuits.
The result is anyone who contracts COVID-19 on school property or at a school event would be able to sue the school district, the lawmakers’ release reads. Without liability insurance, many school officials have said they would be exposed to frivolous lawsuits.
“We still have the opportunity to address the liability for schools,” Owens, who is chairman of the Crane School Board, said in a statements. “We are already in Salem for the special session which was designed to fix urgent problems of this nature.”
“This should be the top priority during the special session,” Findley added. “Now is the time. Schools, students and staff need the reassurance that they are covered from liability in order to reopen.”
