MALHEUR COUNTY
Sen. Lynn Findley along with Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham will be hosting another virtual joint town hall from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We want to continue to hear from you in our communities and across the state as we navigate these reopening efforts together and try to make sense of how best to support one another,” reads a newsletter about the event from Owens. “This is your opportunity to ask questions, share what is on your mind, and help us understand how we can best represent you.” The event is open to the public, however registration is required in order to provide virtual login information. Participants are encouraged to register early and submit questions in advance. There will also be a question-and-answer session during the town hall.
