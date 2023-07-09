BOISE – Gov. Brad Little convened a roundtable of legislators and law enforcement officers last week for discussion about how to strengthen Idaho’s response to the fentanyl crisis and to hear directly from the Idaho State Police troopers who were deployed to the Texas-Mexico border in May and June.

The meeting occurred as law enforcement officers across Idaho are seeing huge increases in the amount of fentanyl on the street and as Idaho stands up a new drug interdiction team at ISP this month after the Idaho Legislature approved the Governor’s “Idaho First” plan earlier this year.



