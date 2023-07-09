BOISE – Gov. Brad Little convened a roundtable of legislators and law enforcement officers last week for discussion about how to strengthen Idaho’s response to the fentanyl crisis and to hear directly from the Idaho State Police troopers who were deployed to the Texas-Mexico border in May and June.
The meeting occurred as law enforcement officers across Idaho are seeing huge increases in the amount of fentanyl on the street and as Idaho stands up a new drug interdiction team at ISP this month after the Idaho Legislature approved the Governor’s “Idaho First” plan earlier this year.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, House Speaker Mike Moyle, Sen. Abby Lee, Rep. Ted Hill, and Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia, a member of Little’s Operation Esto Perpetua, joined Little and ISP Director Col. Ked Wills at the roundtable.
“I greatly appreciate my legislative partners for being such an integral part of our continued efforts to secure the border and fight fentanyl. I appreciate and value my strong partnership with the Legislature on many issues, especially ones that make our state as safe as possible,” Little said.
The purpose of the ISP deployment was two-fold: to act as a force multiplier for the Texas Department of Public Safety to confiscate fentanyl and other drugs and apprehend criminals crossing the border illegally; and to gain firsthand experience and learn up-to-the-minute concealment and enforcement techniques so the troopers can teach other law enforcement officers about current illegal drug trends and updated interdiction techniques.
Two members of the ISP SWAT team and two members of the Domestic Highway Enforcement team who were deployed to the border attended the roundtable and described in detail what they learned and experienced on the mission and how it will improve public safety back here in Idaho:
Six members of the ISP DHE team were deployed to the border near Weslaco, Texas. They worked side by side with Texas DPS troopers and learned advanced drug concealment methods being used by transnational criminal organizations to get more drugs across the open border and into our country. They intercepted drugs, smuggled humans, undocumented illegal aliens, individuals with criminal histories, gang members, unlawful firearms, stolen items, and drunk drivers.
Shortly after they returned, the troopers conducted a training with 30 other police officers across Idaho to share what they learned about advanced drug concealment techniques.
Six members of the ISP SWAT team were deployed to Eagle Pass, Texas, including the Rio Grande River. They worked side by side with the Texas DPS Elite Brush Team. The team specializes in human tracking, cross-border smuggling, and enhanced backwoods searches.
“Working with Texas DPS and the other enforcement agencies allowed ISP SWAT to learn new techniques and see how equipment and technology greatly enhance enforcement actions and officer safety concerns. Our experience will be implemented here in Idaho to enhance our human tracking, interdiction, and search and rescue operations,” ISP District 4 Captain Dave Neth said. “Our deployment provided more training than we would receive in any calendar year and highlighted areas for future development.”
Neth added that drug cartels and criminals are getting smarter by continually adapting their smuggling techniques.
“We need to stay cutting edge. Criminals are adapting, and we have to keep up,” Neth said.
Idaho just entered a new fiscal year with significant new investments in law enforcement:
• New statewide drug interdiction team at ISP to get more drugs off our streets. The team will be led by one of the ISP sergeants we sent to the border to train.
• 6% pay increases plus an additional $1.20 per hour for state law enforcement officials. Governor Little requested 10% pay increases as part of his “Idaho First” plan.
• Improved officer safety by outfitting every state trooper with necessary safety equipment.
• Additional staff to ensure a thorough review of all sex offender registrants.
• New ISP district facilities in Lewiston and Idaho Falls.
• Expansion of drug testing and fentanyl training in our state prisons.
• Funding to stabilize critical training for law enforcement officers.
