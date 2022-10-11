ONTARIO — The Argus Observer recently learned that a state lawmaker was aiming to potentially secure funding for the Ontario Community Recreation Center project. As such, we reached out to the Ontario Recreation District and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County, for more information regarding possible funds for the Ontario Pool, which is the second phase of the Ontario Community Recreation Center project.
ORD Executive Director Andrew Maeda replied in an email to the Argus Observer stating that Owens and his staff have begun preliminary discussions to work on a legislative request for the 2023 legislative sessions, which begins in February. However, it’s worth noting that whomever will be the next state representative for House District 60 will be decided by voters in November, with their term beginning in January. House District 60 encompasses Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties, and a portion of Lake County.
Although the Ontario Community Recreation Center project encompasses the Ontario Pool, the entire project also includes repairs and renovations of the tennis courts, skate park, and locker rooms/foyer, while adding an additional gymnasium.
“The rec district is attempting to accomplish a much larger goal of making a difference in our community by providing opportunities and resources to our youth, in order to combat future issues that we see impact our society. We hope to capture, identify, and solve future issues by identifying them at a younger age,” said Maeda.
The community center will not only house a pool and recreational facilities, but will also provide a peer center that will allow middle and high school students to have a place to come after school to socialize regardless of their socioeconomic background, according to Maeda.
“The purpose of this is to have a location that local services through DHS and Community In Action, who is partnering with us for this, can reach youth who are experiencing homelessness, living in poverty, or need access to additional services. They will be given and offered employment opportunities through the Oregon Youth Corps program that we have established in Ontario as of 2020,” said Maeda.
This program helps teach and provide opportunities for youth to develop a variety of occupational skills, earn income, and earn work experience, while the facility will also have the opportunity to self-employ.
“By doing all of this, we hope to engage our youth and meet them during arguably one of the most influential times of their lives. To help encourage changes and decisions that will have favorable outcomes. Overall contributing back to our own local community by helping grow productive members of society,” said Maeda.
Owens mentioned in an email to the Argus Observer that Maeda and Councilor Eddie Melendrez were, “kind enough to bring the Ontario Community Recreation Center to our attention. We look forward to champion this effort with them to hopefully secure some funding in the 2023 session.”
