ONTARIO — The Argus Observer recently learned that a state lawmaker was aiming to potentially secure funding for the Ontario Community Recreation Center project. As such, we reached out to the Ontario Recreation District and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County, for more information regarding possible funds for the Ontario Pool, which is the second phase of the Ontario Community Recreation Center project.

ORD Executive Director Andrew Maeda replied in an email to the Argus Observer stating that Owens and his staff have begun preliminary discussions to work on a legislative request for the 2023 legislative sessions, which begins in February. However, it’s worth noting that whomever will be the next state representative for House District 60 will be decided by voters in November, with their term beginning in January. House District 60 encompasses Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties, and a portion of Lake County.



