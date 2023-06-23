Meet a local lavender-lover

Pat Phillips looks at lavender growing at her home on Van Way, southwest of Ontario in a photo from June 2021. After having grown the plant as a hobby, she now has an abundance of multiple varieties, and she will welcomed people to her space for a festival complete with demonstrations.

 Larry Meyer File | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Having moved to a small farm up on the hill southwest of Ontario to enjoy country life, Pat Phillips took up growing lavender in a serious way, according to a past article in the Argus Observer.

This weekend, the 2nd Annual Border Town Lavender Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in memory of Phillips.



