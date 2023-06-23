Pat Phillips looks at lavender growing at her home on Van Way, southwest of Ontario in a photo from June 2021. After having grown the plant as a hobby, she now has an abundance of multiple varieties, and she will welcomed people to her space for a festival complete with demonstrations.
ONTARIO — Having moved to a small farm up on the hill southwest of Ontario to enjoy country life, Pat Phillips took up growing lavender in a serious way, according to a past article in the Argus Observer.
This weekend, the 2nd Annual Border Town Lavender Tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in memory of Phillips.
The tour will begin at Burlaps n’ Buds Flower Farm, located at 1423 Larson Road, Weiser, ID. It will progress through the Lavender Gardens of Payette, along with paying a visit to WM Knight Lavender, Flower and Herbs, in New Plymouth, before concluding the tour at Buds, Blossoms and Bouquets, in Ontario.
Spend the day exploring, gathering and enjoying lavender at different lavender fields on the border of Idaho and Oregon. Border Town Lavender Tour is an opportunity to visit each field and discover the unique styles, products, and love of all things lavender, according to information from social media.
Pick up a punch card at your first stop, visit all 4 fields and be entered to win a basket full of lavender products. Admission and parking are free.
The times the tour will be at each of the respective sites was not listed on the event flyer.
Additionally, there will be a Lavender to Sunset event at WM Knight Lavender, Flower and Herbs from 6:30 p.m. to sunset later tonight. There will be one glass of wine or lemonade served, with one bundle of fresh lavender that you can pick and the public is encouraged to bring a blanket for a picnic setting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.