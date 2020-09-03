Lauding recovery with Hands Around the Community

VALE
September is National Recovery Month, and like a many other activities that have had to be canceled because of the COVID-19, the local observance has been changed.
This year, there will be no Hands Around the Park — a long-standing local celebration for those who have recovered or are in recovery from such issues as substance abuse, problem gambling disorders and mental health issues.
During the annual proclamation at the Malheur County Court meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that instead of Hands Around the Park, the Malheur County Drug Free Communities Coalition is sponsoring Hands Around the Community for Recovery during the month. People are invited to make chalk drawings of hands on sidewalks around their communities, along with messages of encouragements and support for family and friends, as well as other individuals who are in recovery. Permission has been received from city officials throughout Malheur County to allow the art work on city sidewalks during the month.
According to the proclamation, Oregon ranks first in the nation for adults with substance use disorder in 2018, and is third in the nation for youth with substance use issues. In addition it is estimated that more than 80,000 adults in Oregon have moderate to severe gambling problems.
Recovery month is designed to recognize the challenges of recovery, and to support those going through it.
“We realize the need to share resources and build networks that support recovery in all forms, as we are all part of the solution,” the proclamation reads. “Recovery Month and Hands Around the Community for Recovery spreads the message that behavioral health is essential to one’s overall health and wellness, and that prevention works, treatment is effective and people do recover.”
