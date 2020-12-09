NYSSA
Officials working on development of the Treasure Valley Reload Center to be located near Nyssa are moving to take major steps in moving toward development of the project along toward final approval by the Oregon Department of Transportation which would release funding for final construction.
The reload center is being designed to accept commodities brought in by truck to be reloaded onto railcars for shipment across the country and upon final approval be funded by an appropriation of the Oregon Legislature as a ConnectOregon project for transportation infrastructure.
According to Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development Director, the industrial rail design, including changes proposed by the attorneys for the county and the Malheur County Development Board, sponsorship of the reload facility, is under review by officials of the Union Pacific Railroad which will be hauling the commodities out of the valley.
One of the changes proposed is that the center will accommodate delivery of fertilizer and other agriculture-related chemicals in bulk, Smith said, adding that railroad officials have agreed to the changes and both parties are expected to sign off in the next few weeks.
On another front, onion shippers and the expected reload center operator, Americold, are in the process of negotiating pricing and the level of service based on the verified destinations, which Smith said, in an earlier conversation with the Argus Observer, could be as many as three.
When those agreements have been reached they will be presented to the ODOT officials for their approval, Smith said.
Another agreement on the reload facility itself will be related to ownership.
Smith said parties involved in those negotiations would include county officials, the Development Board, legal representatives, the shippers and business leaders, not connected to the project, representing the general public.
One of the caveats required by ODOT is that it be a 20-year ownership, Smith said.
Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation, cautioned that the main focus of the reload center is the movement of agriculture products financially to the benefit of the local industry. “They have to be advantageous to the local industry,’ he said of reload center operations and costs.
While the main driver and support for the reload center has been the onion industry, Smith has emphasized it will also handle other commodities.
Aside from the rail and reload facilities, Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry, and project manager, said he is making progress on making applications to begin earthworks at the site which will include ground preparation and wetlands mitigation.
