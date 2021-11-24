Late cancer patient leaves gift for Angel Wings Network

Denny Story, brother of the late Roy Story, presents keys and title to Roy's 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan to Mabel Dobbs, executive director of Angel Wings Network. The charitable organization provided medical transportation to Roy for nearly a year until this summer, while he battled cancer.
WEISER — The story of cancer patient Roy Story continues to be written, even after his death this summer. This follows nearly a year of Angel Wings Network volunteers transporting him to his treatment sessions.
Following his death, Story’s family heard about the charity organization’s need for a vehicle to use for its Wheels to Recovery transportation program, which presently relies on its volunteers to drive and maintain their own vehicles.
“Angel Wings Network has been wanting a vehicle that we could use for our Wheels to Recovery Transportation program for several years,” wrote Mabel Dobbs, executive director of the Angel Wings Network in a statement to the Argus on Friday. “We provide fuel cards to take our cancer patients to their treatments. We have not had the financial resources to buy and maintain a vehicle.”
In response to this need, Story’s brother, Denny Story, donated his late brother’s minivan, a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, to the organization following a meeting in August.
For Dobbs, this gift stands out as an example of how “blessings abound,” especially after Denny offered the van to her for free.
“In what has been a year of struggles and loss for many, including Angel Wings Network, and its family of volunteers and cancer warriors, it has also been a year of blessings,” wrote Dobbs. “We will miss Roy but the generosity of his family will keep him in our hearts at Angels Wings for years to come. Thank you, Denny Story, and all of Roy’s family.”
As a means of maintaining the minivan as roadworthy, Angel Wings has received assistance from two donors in giving the van needed repairs, detail work and new tires. Dobbs did not identify the donors before press time.
