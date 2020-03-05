ONTARIO — Ontario Realtor Larry Wilson has filed for a third term as Malheur County Commissioner serving on the Court with Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioner Don Hodge.
Wilson was born and raised at Nyssa, attended Nyssa schools and was a Seabee in the Navy before attending Oregon State University.
Wilson said he worked for a mortgage broker and realty office and then decided to focus entirely on selling real estate.
“I have been in that full-time since 1978,” he said.
He has operated Malheur Realty since 1985.
“I like doing it a lot,” Wilson said about serving on the County Court.
One of his main goals is seeing the completion of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, which is planned for Malheur County primarily to move agriculture products to distant markets.
“That is one project I would like to see completed, because I think it is going to be good for the county,” he said.
Other issues he wants to continue to work on include the Owyhee Canyonlands, sage grouse, and environmental issues that may come up.
Wilson said he would also like to see the proposed gold mine operating.
“Since I’ve been on the county court, I’ve met so many nice people,” he said.
Wilson’s main issue would be to see some economic development in the county, he said, which includes development of the reload center.
“All the towns need some help,” he said.
Wilson will be up against Jim Mendiola in the May Primary on the Republican side.
Byron Shock has filed for the Democratic nomination to run as commissioner in the General Election against the winner of the Wilson-Mendiola race. Shock has not yet met with the Argus for an interview.
People have until March 10 to file for office in Oregon, either with County Clerk’s office or the Oregon Secretary of State for the Primary Election May 19.
Other county offices up for election are county sheriff and county assessor.
State and federal levels include state senator, state representative, Oregon Secretary of State, State Treasurer, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.