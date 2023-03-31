Landslide near Ontario keeps on inching along

This photo shows an aerial view of a landslide along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 17 miles northwest of Ontario, a few miles from Exit 353.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation

ONTARIO — Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation say a landslide that was discovered in February between Ontario and Huntington continues to move about 1 inch per day. It is along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 and officials say that more rapid movement could cause the land to cover those lanes, and possibly the westbound lanes.

For now, however, it appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide in that area, according to Jeff Berry, assistant manager for District 14, in a news release on March 28.



Tags

Load comments