Landslide near Ontario keeps on inching along

ONTARIO — Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation say a landslide that was discovered in February between Ontario and Huntington continues to move about 1 inch per day. It is along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 and officials say that more rapid movement could cause the land to cover those lanes, and possibly the westbound lanes.
For now, however, it appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide in that area, according to Jeff Berry, assistant manager for District 14, in a news release on March 28.
The landslide is near milepost 359.3, which is 17 miles northwest of Ontario.
Gravity and soil conditions caused the hillside to move, which created an easily observable crescent-shape cut. That cut is 200-yards long, 100-yards wide and 30-feet deep, according to ODOT.
According to ODOT, crews have been performing emergency repair work near the shoulder of the interstate and continue to monitor the site.
Furthermore, the agency is prepared to close lanes if needed in order to protect the traveling public. Data continues to be collected to help facilitate additional repair plans.
Motorists in the area are urged to proceed with extra caution and to be prepared for possible delays and detours.
Travelers should check for information ahead of time at TripCheck.com.
The previous slide in that area occurred sometime in the late 1980s.
The slide is a few miles southeast of Exit 353. From that exit, motorists can connect to Oregon Route 201 and travel southeast toward Weiser or north toward Huntington.
