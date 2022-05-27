The Lady Grizzlies and coaches pose with the 2022 IHSAA State Champion trophy, as they conclude the season as the season. Additionally, Fruitland's Graycie Huff and Audrey Saba were crowned state champions in girl's doubles.
NAMPA — On May 21, the local schools within the Snake River Valley conference concluded the 3A IHSAA Tennis State Championships, where the Lady Grizzlies claimed the team state title for the first time since 2013. They broke Parma High School’s run of seven consecutive state titles.
The Lady Grizzlies finished in first with 46 points, followed by Parma in second place with 44 points. Additionally, the Lady Wolverines finished in third place with 40 points.
Fruitland’s Graycie Huff and Audrey Saba became state champions after winning the girls doubles bracket. Additionally, Weiser’s Emma Tolman was crowned state champion after defeating her teammate, Kristy Bake, in the state championship match, 6-3, 6-1.
Other athletes in the SRV that placed at state include, Alejandra Galan, Payette, 3rd; Chanlar O’Neil, Fruitland, 4th; Huntyr McClellan/Charlie Woods, Weiser, 2nd; Ellie Baker/Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland, 4th; and Morgan Bruton/Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 3rd.
Parma boys claimed the team state title, whereas the Wolverines placed fourth as a team overall with 16 points.
As a result, the 2022 tennis season came to an end with the conclusion of the 3A IHSAA Tennis State Championships.
